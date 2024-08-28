The Dukes To Present THE BORROWERS As Their Christmas Show For 2024 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success from last year's ‘A Christmas Carol', this holiday season, the Dukes invites audiences of all ages to embark on a tiny adventure into the world of ‘The Borrowers' this Christmas from the 22nd November till the 31st December.

“Hidden beneath the floorboards of an empty house you'll find a peculiar miniature world that belongs to brave Arrietty and her family of Borrowers. These clever Borrowers make use of anything they find “upstairs”, from buttons to biscuits and baubles.

But their quiet existence is disturbed when a family of Human Beans arrives! Soon the gentle dripping of pipes is replaced by Hoovers, TV's and the sound of Slade on the radio. Arrietty is desperate to understand what life is like for the Beans upstairs and her friendship with eight year old Eddie is the opportunity to do just that.”

Originally written by Mary Norton, adapted for stage by multi-award winning playwright Bea Roberts (Little Mermaid, Egg Theatre) and lyrics/music by David Ridley (Boiling Point, Villain, Accused).

The Borrowers will be directed by Gitika Buttoo, recent work includes: Tell Me How It Ends, Liverpool Everyman; Macbeth, Leeds Playhouse; Father & The Assassin, National Theatre; CHAOS, Royal Exchange Theatre; ROAD, Oldham Coliseum.

The creative team also includes Richard Foxton (John Godber Co.; Hull Truck; Oldham Coliseum Theatre; New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich; Palace Theatre, Watford; Royal Court, Liverpool; Sheffield Theatres; Harrogate Theatre; Dukes Theatre Lancaster) as the designer and Dave Bintley (Oldham Coliseum) as Musical Director and Composer.

The Dukes CEO, Chris Lawson said on the announcement: “This is a special time for all of us here at the Dukes, and we can't wait to share it with you. Our team are pouring their hearts into creating a festive production that will bring joy and holiday spirit.”

To book tickets visit: https://tinyurl.com/dukes-theborrowers or by contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org. School and Group Bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org.

