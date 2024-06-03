The Brit Fest Opens Next Month in Cheshire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An outstanding line-up of acts over two stages and a programme of fabulous family entertainment make it the North-West's unmissable new festival opening next month.

Bonnie Tyler, Scouting for Girls, Heather Small, Kim Wilde, Cast, Starsailor, Dodgy, The Lottery Winners, The Feeling, Paul Young and Nik Kershaw to name a few play on the festivals main stage.

It's only weeks to go until Festivalgoers can enjoy over 100 acres of live entertainment and family activities in what is set to be the regions must-see event of the summer.

The Brit Fest takes place at the Ashley Hall Showground in Altrincham from Fri 5 July - Sun 7 July 2024.

Organisers say they are on track for the new three-day event which is set to be the highlight of the summer for music fans and regular festivalgoers as well as being the perfect event for first-timers and families.

An unmissable mix of British music acts and legendary chart-toppers heading to the festival's main stage are Bonnie Tyler, Scouting for Girls, Heather Small, Kim Wilde, Cast, Starsailor, Dodgy, The Lottery Winners, The Feeling, Paul Young, Nik Kershaw, Tunde from The Lighthouse Family, The Christians, Cassidy Janson, T'Pau, Deniece from Five Star, Toploader, Chris Helme, Reef, Fleur East, Sonia, The South, Owen Paul, Hot Chocolate, Matt Forde Big Band and Neeve Zahra. Hosted by radio's Jenny Powell and Mike Toolan.

And there's also a full line-up of bands, choirs, DJs, solo acts, cover outfits, authors, wellness experts and motivational speakers on the site's ABC+ Warranty Stage including M60, The Covasettes, Prose, Daisy Valentine, Banned, Megan Wyn, The Height, Craig Lee & the Humblebees, Flying Squad and many more during the three-day event. Hosted by Jon Belfield.

Meanwhile The Brit Fest also boasts a huge additional programme of fantastic festival entertainment across 100 acres of the showground site, including the John Collins Fun Fair and some huge ride attractions.

The Extreme Mountain Bike Show featuring five times British Champion and European Champion Danny Butler and his team in a nail-biting show of jaw dropping stunts and agility, takes place in the Action Zone. Yogalife will be keeping things zen in the Mindful Meadow, and there are rides for the young ones in the Tinker Town.

The Taste Cheshire Village within the Village Green features 60 local producers and retailers.

The Village Green is also great for thrill-seekers with TimberJacks Axe Throwing, described as the UK's ultimate axe throwing experience; the ABC+ Warranty Free Fall, and Royal Marines and Commando experience Civvy 2 Commando. There is also the chance to meet the stars from the Manchester Storm ice hockey team and try to shoot a puck past the goalie. Film fans can pop into the Sol Cinema, a solar-powered vintage caravan showing classic British short films, while youngsters can relax on beanbags at the Big Hat Tipi Children's Cinema.

Samba Espirito will bring irresistible carnival energy or follow the Manchester Pop Trail around the site to discover the amazing history and facts about some of the musicians who have played in the North-West.

The entertainment across the festival site also includes recycling workshops, a Glam Shack, crafts, vintage clothing, and classic car displays – along with the chance to win a new Toyota Aygo.

The Brit Fest is organised by Olivier nominated brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet.

Anthony Prophet says: “We are talking a matter of weeks now until we throw open the festival ground doors and the excitement is building, it's full steam ahead behind the scenes to make sure The Brit Fest delivers an outstanding and successful event this summer.

“We've brought together a brilliant line-up of talent to thrill music fans and a huge range of entertainment and experiences for audiences of all ages – 100 acres of it in fact - on one festival ground.

“Whether you're a regular festivalgoer or someone who has thought about going to a festival but never done it until now, we can promise you a very special weekend this July.”

The Brit Fest is sponsored by award-winning, Top 200 UK law firm Myerson, and Partners. Myerson chief executive officer Carl Newton said: “This is an amazing festival in the heart of the community, run by a great team, which is one of the reasons we wanted to get involved.”

