Temi Wilkey's MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY Will Transfer to the Soho Theatre

Following a sold-out, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Temi Wilkey’s Main Character Energy, produced by Bobby Harding, will transfer to Soho Theatre for a London season. Written and performed by Temi, the show is directed by Ragevan Vasan.

Featuring an energetic soundtrack, this interactive, multi-artform show is inspired by Temi’s personal journey; Temi said: “It’s funny, it’s sexy, it’s Temi Wilkey. This show will revitalise your spirit, clear your skin and empower you like never before. Written for the bad bitches out there who are sleeping on their Main Character Energy - yes, I’m talking to you.”

A beautiful and supremely talented black actress, is putting on an autobiographical one woman show to finally take up the space she’s been so routinely denied, and it’s your privilege and your pre-eminent pleasure to give her all the attention she deserves.

In this ‘perfect send up of the one woman show’ (The Guardian) our heroine is forced to confront her insatiable need for attention in a show that is as self-aware as it is self-indulgent. A high camp cocktail of comedy and cabaret, this flamboyant parody is an uplifting and life affirming celebration of embracing your most authentic self.

To celebrate the London season there will be a number of additional events.



Main Character Energy’s Karaoke Kabaret: a post-show night of People of Colour singing Karaoke, hosted by Temi Wilkey. There are few things Temi Wilkey is more passionate about than Karaoke. Nothing says Main Character Energy like choosing a song you love and sharing it with others. Temi is inviting performers of colour and people of colour in the audience to take up space with her onstage to sing a song, be self-indulgent and spread joy.

Main Character Energy will also host a Black Out Night performance and post-show discussion on the Tuesday 4 March - giving black-identifying audience members this unique experience of the production, a chance to discuss its themes and build community around them.

Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

