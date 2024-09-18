THINGS BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH to be Presented At Lambeth Fringe And Camden Horror Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exploring issues of sexual and East Asian identity and the convergence between them, a novelist trapped in a basement after a memorial reflects on how he got there in a psychological drama. Eric is a once acclaimed novelist, but his third novel is a dismal failure. But at the memorial for his friend Harry, the inspiration for each of his novels becomes clear though intense and revealing conversations with Harry's widow, Eric's former lover May. As his private and public personas are laid bare by May, and societal and racial pressures on his homosexuality strain their relationship, Things Between Heaven and Earth probes the space between what is known and hidden in a man's identity.

Writer and performer Jun Noh said, "Things Between Heaven and Earth blends a wide range of genres, including psychological drama, black comedy, satire, and horror. In an age where people are quick to judge, the audience may need to suspend judgment until the very end to grasp the complex, murky nature of relationships that defy simple explanation. With a new creative team, I am thrilled to present an expanded and deeper version of the play to the audience."

Kobold Blue Productions (formerly known as Endless Stuff Productions) was co-founded by Shaun Mendum and Jun Noh. The creative team develops audio drama, scripted film and theatre productions. The audio drama Cloud 9: A Sci-Fi Audio Anthology Series was released in 2023, and Things Between Heaven and Earth is their first theatre production. It premiered at Camden Fringe and was followed by a run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe (2024).

The Lambeth Fringe 2024 marks the evolution of the acclaimed Clapham Fringe, now in its 9th year, and has expanded across the borough to include 23 venues including founding venue Bread and Roses Theatre. With a programme of nearly 150 shows over five weeks, including theatre, comedy, works in progress, cabaret, experimental performances, music, family shows and more, it will showcase the rich tapestry of Lambeth's culture and history with a particular focus on amplifying underrepresented voices and nurturing boundary-pushing new work. Also featured in the lineup is West Norwood's first comedy festival, ChooSE27 Comedy Festival. By reducing financial barriers and offering performance opportunities at various venues across South London, The Lambeth Fringe festival empowers artists to share their stories and talents with the community.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 16+

6 & 7 October, The Bread & Roses Theatre

15 & 16 October The Etcetera Theatre

