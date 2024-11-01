THE WONDROUS CONVEYANCE OF STELLA ESTRELLA to be Presented at the Etcetera Theatre, Camden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Written by the imaginative duo Hannah O'Reilly and Kylie Brady, this one-woman show is a dark and eccentric comedy about the challenge of carrying the expectations of one's entire family (dead and alive) on one's shoulders. Directed by O'Reilly and starring Brady as the crass, sometimes unwilling, oversharing medium Stella Estrella.

About the Play:

Stella Estrella, the seventh daughter of a seventh daughter, has a special gift-sometimes too special. Through a range of séance specials and discount spiritual consultations (off-peak deals available, terms and conditions apply), she bridges the divide between worlds while grappling with the pressure and legacy of her own family and life.

This delightfully wacky and witty piece blends elements of absurdism, dark humor, and heartfelt drama. The play serves up an experience that is as whimsical as it is touching. The Wondrous Conveyance of Stella Estrella... offers a fresh, funny, sometimes irreverent, and moving exploration of life before and beyond the grave-and what happens when your (inner) demons won't play along!

A Unique Theatrical Experience:

This is an immersive séance into the human condition. LAMDA graduate Kylie Brady takes on her first one-woman performance in the title role of Stella Estrella, with director Hannah O'Reilly bringing her taste for movement and heightened atmosphere.

A Message from the Creators:

"Stella is that character we aspire to be until we understand what's happening inside their head, their soul. She is a master of her craft of communing with the dead, but in some ways, she's a disaster in her own life. Kylie does such an exciting job of conveying Stella's tough outer shell while giving us the tenderness beneath," says co-writer and director Hannah O'Reilly. "This play isn't just about death. It's about family, pressure, overwhelm, grief, and the unresolved emotions that sometimes stretch beyond a lifetime. But also death."

Kylie Brady, who will be bringing Stella to life onstage, adds, "It's been a wild ride rehearsing this piece. You're not just playing one person; you're playing how their body is taken over by other people, too. But in her own right, she's also such a complicated person! It's equal parts funny and poignant. Stella is brave, snarky, and flawed, but deeply relatable. She's a character who carries her family on her back-sometimes literally!-and yet remains so human in her desire for connection and resolution.

It's been a really challenging and fun experience. We laugh so often in rehearsals, and then we're like, 'We shouldn't be laughing at this!'"

The Wondrous Conveyance of Stella Estrella, Eight Souls At Least Or Your Séance Is Free will run from October 9th to 13th, at 8 pm nightly at The Etcetera Theatre, Camden. Tickets are available here

Comments