THE VOTE By James Graham Will Be Presented at Bush House Auditorium

The Vote 2019 looks at what happens in Britain on election night through the eyes of those at the polling station. Once every 5 years- although, in recent times, increasingly more! - we assert our rights as citizens to uphold or replace our government. As we engage with democracy, we do it in the most unremarkable and understated ways- in local parish churches, primary schools and community centres across the country. James Graham set out to illuminate "the diverse, diligent and often hilarious individuals" who turn the "unglamorous" settings of polling stations into "places where history is made." Labelled "a glorious night at the polling station" (Observer) and "brilliant apt" (Telegraph),the original Donmar production was broadcast live on More4 in 2015 and nominated for a BAFTA

Putting this show together back in 2015 was the most fun I've had in a theatre. I love the idea of updating James' affectionate and wise comedy for the 2019 election. It's glorious to bring so many of these actors back together, and I hope it's a reunion that becomes a tradition."- Josie Rourke

On this historic evening, set in real time in the final 90 minutes of polling, we invite you to join us for this special one off event and share this extraordinary evening together.

Date: Thursday 12 December 2019

Time: 20:30 - 22:00

Venue: Bush House Auditorium, Bush House, King's College, 30 Aldwych, London, WC2B 4BG

Cast includes: Catherine Tate, Nina Sosanya, Mark Gatiss, Michael Shaeffer, Tommy French, Hadley Fraser, Llewella Gideon, Rachel Denning, Rosalie Craig, MyAnna Buring, Aicha Kossoko, Jackie Clune, Joanna Griffin, Yusra Wursama, Rita Balogun, Paul Chahidi, Stephen Kennedy, Heather Craney, Fisayo Akinade, Bill Paterson, Eddie Arnold, Wanda Opalinska, Nicholas Burns, Lisa Caruccio Came

Tickets: very limited number, no numbered seating.

100 tickets @ £25 on sale on Sunday 8 December at 10am

66 tickets side restricted view @£5 on Sunday 8 December at 10am

When the first 100 tickets are sold out, you can register your interest on the website below. You will be contacted on a first come first served time basis if any further tickets become available.

A limited number of £25 tickets will be released on Wednesday 11th November at noon.

Book only at: www.thevote2019.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You