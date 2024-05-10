FRANK'S CLOSET Returns at Wilton's Music Hall This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An outré camp classic of 21st century British musical theatre, the iconic Frank’s Closet will return to its musical hall roots this summer at the legendary Wilton’s Musical Hall.

Take seven Divas, a closet full of frocks, a riotous blush of Gaiety Girls, and the slightly bemused – though always dashing – Frank, teetering on the verge of matrimony. Sprinkle in a collection of glorious, original songs that straddle the great British, Broadway (and Swedish) songbooks, and you have Frank’s Closet, an all-singing, all-dancing ode to the delights of love, London, and musical theatre.

On the eve of marriage to his beloved fiancé, Frank has decided to donate his fabulous collection of the dresses of iconic Divas to the V&A. As each dress is let go, the Divas who once wore them appear – as embodiments of Love Past, Present, and Future - to steady Frank’s wedding nerves and impart wise and wistful gems of advice. Through a sparkling catalogue of original and heart-felt musical numbers composed by Stuart Wood, Frank faces his own feelings and fears as he looks back on the journey out of his own personal closet, and reflects with affection on those who held - and steadied - his hand along the way.

Taking on his first ever queer stage role, Hollyoaks star Andy Moss portrays the titular character, accompanied by a quartet of captivating Gaiety Girls and a multi-role Diva masterclass from Luke Farrugia; bringing the Divas who have inspired and guided Frank - including Julie Andrews, Judy Garland and Agnetha Fältskog - to hilarious, uncanny and, often, touching life.

Originally conceived in 2009 for Hoxton Hall, this queer reimagining of a Dickensian opium dream explores the conflict between liberty and conformity with wit and heart, in a way that will chime with anyone who’s pondered a lifetime of commitment. Fifteen years since its conception, Frank’s Closet still has its feet firmly planted in the mud of the Thames, and its head in the stars.

After a successful run at the Union theatre earlier this year, Frank’s Closet received 5 Offie nominations including Best Musical Production, Best Director and Best Supporting Performance.

Composer Stuart Wood comments, reincarnating Frank in 2024 has been a revelation; it has been a joy to rediscover its timeless appeal and unleash its madcap humour and glorious songbook on a whole new theatre-going audience. It feels right to be returning the show to its music hall origins; like Frank and Alan, the union of Frank’s Closet and Wilton’s Music Hall is simply meant to be. As we throw open the doors of Frank’s Closet, come step inside, to where the limelight meets the starlight.





Comments