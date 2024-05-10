1 IN A CHAMELEON Opens This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances run 1 - 11 August at Summerhall Red Lecture Theatre.

The inspiring debut show from former engineer, entrepreneur, advisor and now award-winning storyteller, Narie Foster: 1 in a Chameleon asks ‘How do we find our purpose?’, ‘What does freedom feel like?’ and ‘If at all possible, can we avoid strangers forever?’

Fresh from an acclaimed run at Adelaide Fringe, this raw, honest and hilarious show sees Narie guide the audience on a journey of self-acceptance that spans storytelling, stand-up and borderline motivational speech helping us to uncover our true colours in a world full of reasons to hide.

New York born Narie was so inspired by a trip to last year’s Edinburgh Fringe that she decided to leave a successful corporate career (Forbes 30 Under 30) to become a writer, performer and producer, much to the chagrin of her Thai and Canadian scientist parents.

From her former lives, Narie embraces the world of performance with a love of navigating chaos, an interest in human behaviour, and solving problems that require an appreciation of both art and science.

This is a moving and uplifting solo show debut from a performer who has graced stages across New York, London, and Paris including at The Moth and Generation Women along with a 17-year comedy and peacekeeping residency at her childhood dining table.

1 in a Chameleon is a beautifully written, life-affirming and funny hour of storytelling which deftly explores the definitions of belonging and freedom.

About Narie Foster

Before embracing storytelling and stand-up comedy, Narie gained a B.S. in Systems Engineering from Cornell University and began a career as a management consultant at Bain & Company.

Narie then co-founded M.M.LaFleur, a direct-to-consumer fashion brand for professional women. She spent five years as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, helping to grow the company to a multi-million dollar company with over 200 employees. In 2016, Narie was selected as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Retail & E-Commerce, and in 2017, M.M.LaFleur was #43 on Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Narie has also advised on early-stage startups, taught and mentored entrepreneurs, and worked to incubate new projects. Narie has lectured on entrepreneurship at Cornell, MIT, Columbia Business School, the Wharton School, NYU Stern, Techstars, and Edinburgh’s CodeBase. She lives in Brooklyn.

