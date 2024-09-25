THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Visits Brighton In Spring 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Richard O'Brien's legendary rock ‘n' roll musical The Rocky Horror Show comes to Theatre Royal Brighton as part of a new world tour.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror show is the biggest party and features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting showstopping Time Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor.

It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

An exceptional cast will be bringing their biggest party yet to audiences across the country. Adam Strong (We Will Rock You / Disney's Aladdin) will be making his Rocky debut, playing Frank from February 2025.

Brad will be played by Connor Carson, Janet by Lauren Chia, Riff Raff by Job Greuter and Magenta / Usherette by Natasha Hoeberigs. Columbia will be played by Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Rocky by Morgan Jackson and Eddie / Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham.

Completing the cast are Phantoms Ryan Carter-Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson, Erica Wild with on-stage swing Alex Hetherington and on-stage swing/dance captain Stacey Monahan. Casting for The Narrator will be announced soon.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

Since it first opened, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out tour.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in the Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Show will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 14 April – Saturday 19 April 2025. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

