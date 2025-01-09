THE PEA AND THE PRINCESS, BOXVILLE and More Come to Polka Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Polka Theatre has announced details of the variety of activities available for families to enjoy this February Half Term in the Wimbledon venue.

Step into a high velocity adventure with The PEA and The Princess, running in the Main Theatre Saturday 15 February – Sunday 30 March, recommended for 3–7-year-olds. Meet a Ninja Princess on a mega-mission, a practical Prince concocting the best inventions, a Queen with a slightly worrying crown obsession, and a very green baddy, as Polka Theatre, in collaboration with Singapore Repertory Theatre, present a brand-new twist to the classic fairytale.

Helen Matravers said: ‘As we excitedly dive into 2025 at Polka I am delighted that we Raise the Curtain on the Main Theatre with a ninja-kicking spin on a much-loved classic fairytale. The PEA and The Princess playfully explores who fairytales are told by, and importantly, how strong women have been historically missing or misrepresented from our traditional tales for a long time. The show is packed with high-energy songs and takes young audiences on a colourful and action-packed exploration of teamwork in a magical world.'

The PEA and The Princess cast consists of Elise Zavou (Dear Evan Hansen, UK Tour) as ‘The Princess', Emily Jane Kerr (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Red Rose Chain) as ‘The Queen' and Mohamed Bangura (For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, The Garrick) as ‘The Prince'. The creative team are Director Jemma Last (Little Baby Bum, Moonbug), Composer and Lyricist Holly Mallett (Medusa's First Kiss, Little Angel Theatre), Writer Rachel Barnett-Jones (Fly High, Singapore Repertory Theatre), Set and Costume Design by TK Hay (The Jungle Book, Theatre by the Lake), Lighting Design by SHERRY COENEN (Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama Theatre, Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios) and Sound Design by Yvonne Gilbert (Run, Rebel, Theatre Peckham).

Following a sell-out run at Polka's Early Years Festival last Summer, Boxville returns to Polka this Half Term with a version for 6–10-year-olds. Designer Sam Wilde and Director Ian Nicholson ('I Want My Hat Back' Trilogy) use their trademark sustainable cardboard puppet style to create Boxville, a land made entirely from sustainable cardboard. Audiences will get the opportunity to work with the Boxville engineers to craft-a-long with the story and build their own way through tasks and trials, earning everything they need to become fully-fledged cardboard engineers. They will be able to take home all cardboard creations at the end of the show. Cardboard Adventures bring their creative production to Polka's Adventure Theatre from Wednesday 19 – Sunday 23 February.

Matravers continues, ‘Half Term also invites young audiences to get hands-on in the gorgeously inventive Boxville. Re-imagined for slightly older audiences, it is a chance to make your own costume pieces and props and be fully immersed in the storytelling using your own creations.

The amazing thing about Polka is that creativity spreads across every corner of the building, and alongside these fantastic shows, children can design their own set with Sam Wilde – the incredible designer behind Boxville and The Nutcracker, learn some Martial Arts as a family or make puppetry creations in our Creative Learning Take Part workshops. Spending a day at Polka in Half Term is packed with inspiring things to do for all ages, and our brilliant Playden and Cafe means you literally can stay all day!'

Alongside the productions, Polka are also offering a range of creative workshops. Keep the children entertained in a child-only workshop with The PEA and Princess Puppet Play on Wednesday 19 February: a 5-hour workshop where 5–8-year-olds can explore a mix of making, crafting and role-playing, guided by expert Puppet-Makers. Whilst 9-12 year olds can join a Set Design Masterclass on Thursday 20 February: a 6-hour arts and crafts workshop inspired by Boxville, to create your own model box stage set, led by a professional Set Designer Sam Wilde (The Nutcracker, Polka Theatre, Boxville).

Alternatively, there are workshops to get the whole family involved, including; Mind, Body & Soul on 18 February, a sensory workshop designed to relax and unwind for adults and children aged 0 - 4 years, and a Family Martial Arts Workshop inspired by The PEA and the Princess for 4+ years old on 21 February.

