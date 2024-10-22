THE PADDINGTON BEAR EXPERIENCE Comes to County Hall This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Paddington Bear™ Experience will come to County Hall on London’s South Bank this holiday season. With stunning decorations including a 5.5 metre centrepiece Christmas tree, festive treats including gingerbread paws, mince pies and orange hot chocolate, guests can celebrate Christmas within Paddington’s world from Saturday 16th November until Sunday 5th January 2025.

The Paddington Bear™ Experience is a unique and fun-filled interactive experience inspired by the nation’s favourite bear spanning more than 26,000 square feet of London’s iconic County Hall on the riverside of the Southbank.

Visitors are invited to step into Paddington’s world and embark on an exciting immersive adventure through some of the most memorable locations from the Paddington stories. Starting with the hustle and bustle of Paddington Station, guests are greeted by a friendly Station Master and taken on a lively train journey through London’s most famous landmarks all the way to the Browns’ charming house at No. 32 Windsor Gardens.

Once inside the famous tree adorned hallway, the Brown family whisk guests into a whirlwind of multi-sensory activities as they need to help Paddington and his family prepare for a very special occasion – The Marmalade Day Festival!

With numerous themed rooms to explore, interactive games, character interactions, and lots of surprises along the way, the adventure culminates in a very special Windsor Garden Street party where visitors have the chance to enjoy the Marmalade Day festival. A range of food (including Paddington’s famous marmalade sandwich!) and beverages are available to all, as well as an opportunity to enjoy fun and games with the Brown family. The Paddington BearTM Experience will capture the hearts of the entire family, no matter the age.

The Paddington Bear™ Experience's festive offering launches ahead of the bear’s latest cinematic outing, PADDINGTON IN PERU, in UK cinemas November 8. This new adventure will see Paddington return home to the Peruvian jungle to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, now a resident at the Home for Retired Bears. With The Brown Family and Mrs Bird in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mysterious disappearance plunges them into an unexpected journey from the Amazon rainforest to the mountain peaks of Peru.



