THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Comes to the Royal Opera in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David McVicar will return to direct his glorious 2006 production of The Marriage of Figaro at The Royal Opera from 2-15 September, with a live broadcast to cinemas on 10 September and encore screenings on 15 September.

Ying Fang makes her long-anticipated Royal Opera debut as Susanna, alongside former Jette Parker Artist Jacquelyn Stucker as the Countess. Conductor Julia Jones leads a largely international cast, including Luca Micheletti as Figaro, Huw Montague Rendall as Count Almaviva, with Ginger Costa-Jackson also making her Royal Opera debut as Cherubino.

Mozart’s beloved score is instantly recognisable, from Figaro's ironic farewell to Cherubino in 'Non più andrai' (You shall go no more), to Cherubino’s lovelorn aria to the Countess, ‘Voi che sapete’ (You who know what love is). The Marriage of Figaro shines with humanity and wit, making it an enduring classic. Lighting by Paule Constable and set design by Tanya McCallin bring all the drama of one day in a chaotic household fully to life.

Comments