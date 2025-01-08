THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Comes to English National Opera Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This February, English National Opera will present the first revival of Joe Hill-Gibbins’ production of Mozart’s comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro. Mozart’s wit and comedic characters come to life in this bold, contemporary staging. This critically acclaimed production makes a welcome return to the London Coliseum after having opened for one performance in March 2020 before the pandemic shut all theatres.

The Marriage of Figaro is a comedic story set in a single crazy day - the wedding day of Figaro and Susanna. A whirlwind of mistaken identities, deception and general mayhem, the couple try to elude their employer - a philandering and promiscuous Count - teaching him a lesson in fidelity he’ll never forget.

The Marriage of Figaro was originally based on ‘La folle journée, ou le Mariage de Figaro’, preceded by ‘Il barbiere di Siviglia’, both by Pierre Beaumarchais. This opera is a sequel of The Barber of Seville, composed by Gioachino Rossini. Regarded as a cornerstone of the operatic repertoire, it remains one of the most popular operas after more than 200 years.

This intimate production puts the magnifying glass over Mozart’s characters, sharing their thoughts, emotional journey and flaws with the audience. Directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins (winner of the James Menzies-Kitchen Young Director Award), Joe made his main stage house debut with this production of The Marriage of Figaro in 2020, and has since returned to direct the powerful and acclaimed production of Duke Bluebeard’s Castle in March 2024.

Making his ENO debut and leading the Orchestra of ENO is conductor Ainārs Rubiķis. Rubiķis has gained an international reputation across a wide range of repertoire and is an award-winning conductor. From the 2025/26 Season, he will be the General Music Director at Staatstheatre Kassel and Chief Conductor of Tiroler Symphonieorchester Innsbruck. Tess Jackson conducts on Wednesday 12 February.

In the titular role is former Harewood Artist and British bass-baritone David Ireland. He is stepping back into Figaro’s shoes having recently sung the role to critical-acclaim at Garsington Opera. Ireland has performed at leading opera houses internationally. He returns to ENO following his performance in Tosca at South Facing Festival in 2021.

He will be joined by former Harewood Artist and British soprano Mary Bevan performing the role of Susanna. Bevan is an award-winning performer internationally renowned for her performances across Baroque, classical and contemporary repertoire.

Dr Bartolo will be performed by Welsh bass-baritone Neal Davies. He returns to ENO having recently performed in The Yeomen of the Guard (2022) as Sergeant Meryll of the Yeomen, and as Don Alfonso in Mozart’s Così fan tutte (2022).

The Grammy Award winning Welsh soprano Rebecca Evans makes a welcome return to ENO in the role of Marcellina. She returns to the role after performing it to critical-acclaim at Royal Ballet and Opera in September 2024.

Reprising her role from March 2020, Polish mezzo-soprano Hanna Hipp performs the role of Cherubino. Hanna is a Royal Opera House Jette Parker alumni and has performed across Europe. She returns to the London Coliseum stage after previously performing in Mozart’s Così fan tutte (2022) as Dorabella.

Ireland-based Australian tenor Hubert Francis, an alumni of the Royal Opera House’s Young Artist Programme, performs the roles of Don Basilio/Don Curzio. Former Harewood Artist and British soprano Nardus Williams as Countess Almaviva. Performing alongside her as Count Almaviva, American baritone Cody Quattlebaum makes his house debut.

Completing the cast is Canadian bass Trevor Eliot Bowes performing as Antonio, and Harewood Artist and Irish soprano Ava Dodd performing as Barbarina.

Johannes Schütz is the Set Designer, Astrid Klein is the Costume Designer, Matthew Richardson is the Lighting Designer, Jenny Ogilvie is the Associate Director and Movement Director, and the translation is by Jeremy Sams.

