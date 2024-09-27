THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Wandsworth This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wandsworth Borough Council’s The Little Mermaid is coming to Wandsworth in 2024, bringing a dazzling show that combines theatre, dazzling dance, and plenty of laughter. This modern reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's beloved tale promises an adventure for audiences of all ages, which you can dive into at the Wandsworth Civic Suite this festive season.

Join in this December 14th - 15th and 19th-22nd and dive into a world of wonder with The Little Mermaid as she embarks on her quest to explore the human world and find true love. Along the way, you’ll meet an unforgettable cast of characters, including the hilarious Dame Choom Bouquet, the wicked sea witch Hydra, the comedic duo Flip and Flop, and the dashing yet clueless Handsome Prince.

Comedy leads Choom Bouquet, Flip, and Flop keep the crowd laughing with their funny antics and witty banter. The cast delivers strong performances and memorable characters that will stick with the young audience after the show ends. From the modern twist on a classic princess tale to the empowering message of embracing one's true self, The Little Mermaid is a heartwarming production for all generations.

Relaxed Performances:

Not only is this panto the best value in town, it also has Relaxed performances where specific showings will use adapted lighting and special effects, with low house lights to reduce anxiety in any audience members who require a calmer show. There will be a ‘chill out room’ available throughout the show for those who desire a quiet space either during or after the performance.

