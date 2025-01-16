THE LAST QUIZ NIGHT ON EARTH Will Open New Vic Theatre's Spring Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Vic will open their spring season for 2025 with a new production of Alison Carr's innovative theatrical ‘pub quiz', The Last Quiz Night On Earth, from Saturday 8 February to Saturday 1 March. Exploring the profound nature of life and how people might spend their last night on earth together, the play is directed by Anna Marsland (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, New Vic; The Midwives' Play, Almeida Theatre).

The ingenious comedy drama will take advantage of the inclusiveness of the New Vic's in-the-round space by inviting audience members to become the regulars at The Four Horsemen pub, participating in the quiz alongside the characters themselves.

Bringing the characters of this unique production to life are Lisa Gorgin (The Wasp, Jermyn Street Theatre; Old Frenemies, Hollywood Fringe) as Pub Landlady Kathy; Pria Kalsi (Oxford Girls, Tamasha Theatre Company) as Fran; Ayan Philip (On The Other Side of the War, Southwark Playhouse; Twelfth Night, North Wall Arts Centre) as the quizmaster Rav and Sam Redford (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Royal Shakespeare Company; The 39 Steps, City Theatre) as Bobby.

Director Anna Marsland said: “I'm so excited to be returning to the New Vic to direct this unique, interactive comedy about what is important in life. We are transforming the theatre into The Four Horsemen pub for the month of February, and audiences are invited to join their hosts Kathy and Rav to play along live with a quiz during the show. Every night will be a different experience! Audiences can expect lots of laughter, characters you deeply care about, and a fun chance to play along (whether you're a pub quiz fanatic or not).”

