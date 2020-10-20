THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD Comes to Alexandra Palace Theatre

The production runs from 28 November 2020 – 3 January 2021.

Internationally acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories brings its celebrated production of The Gruffalo's Child to the beautiful Alexandra Palace Theatre for a limited Christmas season from 28 November 2020 - 3 January 2021.

Co-Artistic Director of Tall Stories and director of the show Olivia Jacobs says "We're thrilled to be performing 'The Gruffalo's Child' for audiences at Alexandra Palace this Christmas. It's been a really tough year, so we're thrilled to have found a safe and beautiful home for the show and to be able to bring some joy, fun and laughter to families over the festive period."

One wild and windy night the Gruffalo's Child ignores her father's warning and tiptoes out into the snow. After all, the Big Bad Mouse doesn't really exist... does he? Join the Gruffalo's Child on her adventurous mission in this magical musical stage adaptation, of the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Tall Stories' hit musical adaptation of the award-winning sequel to The Gruffalo, published by Macmillan Children's Books, is 'everything good children's theatre should be' (The List) featuring songs, laughs and lots of fun for children aged 3 and up, and their families.

The Gruffalo's Child is produced by award-winning theatre company Tall Stories - a creative force whose productions include The Gruffalo, the Olivier Award Nominated Room on the Broom, The Snail and the Whale and The Snow Dragon. The creative team includes Director Olivia Jacobs, Creative Producer Toby Mitchell, Designer Isla Shaw, Composers Jon Fiber & Andy Shaw of JollyGoodTunes and Lighting Designer James Whiteside.

As you make your way to the theatre, festive lights, Christmas trees and decorations will transform the Palace's East Court. Here you will find Santa's Grotto. This year we have made some adjustments to the experience and a safe and suitable distance will be maintained between Santa and the children as well as a one-way system. Santa will be in residence on selected dates between 5-23 December, with full information available via the Alexandra Palace website.

Skating is a year-round activity at Ally Pally, but the Ice Rink feels particularly celebratory and joyous at Christmas time, giving everyone yet another reason to make this iconic venue a destination for a full-on-festive day out. Come on, get your skates on and don't forget the tinsel!

The Theatre is also the venue for the Ally Pally Christmas Film Season. The programme runs over three weeks, starting on the 5 December. Festive classics on show include, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Santa Claus the Movie and Die Hard, among a host of others.

All in all, we're delighted to say that Christmas at Ally Pally has something for everyone, whatever your age or interest. Make a day of it, make a night of it, make a day and night of it, Ally Pally looks forward to welcoming everyone safely for a Christmas celebration to remember.

Emma Dagnes, deputy chief executive of Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust, says: "We're delighted to be hosting a packed festive programme here at Ally Pally. There's plenty of variety, so families in particular can visit the Palace and make a real day of it. All the events will be hosted within the government's covid-19 guidelines, so you are safe to enjoy the fun. We look forward to welcoming you to a very festive Palace this November and December."

