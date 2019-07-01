The Giant Balloon Show returns to Worthing for another year as part of our incredible Summer of Circus, full of amazing circus shows for the whole family! The Giant Balloon Show will be at the Pavilion Theatre Promenade (weather dependent) on Saturday 24 August, with two free shows at 11am and 2pm.



Take everything you know about balloons; twist that into a theatrical experience, add an award winning clown and an 80's soundtrack and you have The Giant Balloon Show! The Giant Balloon Show will have the audience in stitches and in awe simultaneously. Expect feverous balloon sculptures, high energy comic performance and of course the all important giant balloon!



The 30 minute show, which was the winner of the International Festival of Fools in 2017, is suitable for all ages, and features clowning, audience interaction and a multitude of balloons. With feverous balloon sculptures and an award-winning clown, the show provides a high-energy comical experience that actually sees the performer end up with his entire body inside of the giant balloon.



From their studio base, a converted riverboat in Kent, Dizzy O'Dare have created a diverse range of work, which has toured extensively, delighting audiences across the globe. Past work has explored acrobatics, aerial circus, puppetry, pyrotechnics, dance, clown and mask. The company aims to promote art and culture to areas with little access or engagement to great art while presenting work of the highest standard.



There are also Balloon Modelling Workshops at 12pm and 12:45pm. Providing a fantastic experience for kids, teaching all the great skills they need to make their own balloon creations! The workshops are £5 are available to book online at worthingtheatres.co.uk or on 01903 206 206



Tickets for The Giant Balloon Show performances at 11am and 2pm on Saturday 24 August at 11am and 2pm, are free and are available to book from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







