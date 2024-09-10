THE FLEA Extends at the Yard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Yard Theatre has announced the three-week extension of their smash hit production, The Flea, along with its exceptional new cast. This provocative play, which daringly retells the scandalous true story of a Victorian-era gay brothel linked to the British monarchy, has captivated audiences and critics alike, prompting a demand for tickets.

Following its record-breaking world premiere in 2023, The Flea returns to The Yard and is surpassing even the original run's impressive sales figures. The production has struck a chord with theatregoers, many of whom are booking return visits to experience the show again. This continued enthusiasm has led to the decision to extend the run for an additional three weeks.

The Flea will now run until November 30, with performances from Monday to Saturday at 7:30pm and additional Saturday matinees at 2:30 pm. This extension offers both new audiences and returning fans the opportunity to be part of this theatrical phenomenon.

As the team returns to rehearsals, this run promises a tweaked and sharpened version of the original sensation.

Directed by The Yard’s founder & Artistic Director Jay Miller, winner of the Off-West End Award for ‘Best Director’ for The Flea (The Crucible and This Beautiful Future) and written by James Fritz (Ross & Rachel and Parliament Square), The Flea explores class divides, corruption and cover-ups, speaking as much to today’s world as that of Victorian Britain.

The Flea explores the infamous 1889 Cleveland Street Scandal, blending historical intrigue with contemporary queer aesthetics. It delves into themes of class divides, corruption, and cover-ups, drawing striking parallels between Victorian Britain and today's society. Its innovative approach has not only broken box office records but also garnered critical acclaim, including Off West End Awards for Direction and Design.

Jay Miller said, “We’re thrilled to bring The Flea back for an extra bite. It’s a hilarious, infuriating reminder that while fashions change, the power structures that we’ve created remain. In 2023 our audiences saw themselves in this funhouse mirror of British pomp and prejudice. So we’re serving up this scandal again - tweaked, sharpened, and even more revealing. Same glorious depiction of a Britain forever torn between deference and defiance, just now with sharper edges.”

