THE BALLAD OF MULAN Will Be Performed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Ballad of Mulan comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 11 September 2021.

A show exploring the real story of the woman behind the legendary Chinese female warrior who disguised herself as a man to join the Empire's army comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Woman, warrior, legend: for ten years Mulan, disguised as a man, has fought for the Chinese Empire. Now the fighting is coming to an end: one last battle and she will be going home - but can she return to her old life and become a woman again? A search for identity in a violent world, The Ballad of Mulan brings to life the real story of the Chinese heroine who inspired Disney's animation and live-action films, Mulan.

Commissioned by and performed by West Yorkshire-born British-Chinese actress Michelle Yim and developed with the support and funding from Arts Council England, The Ballad of Mulan is produced by the team behind Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show The Unknown Soldier, Grist to the Mill, in collaboration with British East Asian theatre company Red Dragonfly Productions.

It's written and directed by Ross Ericson, with music by Pearl Yim, costumes by Elizabeth Cooke and armour and weaponry by Philip Dell.

The Ballad of Mulan is an hour-long show with no interval. It can be seen in the Round at the SJT at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 11 September. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.