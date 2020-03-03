THE 13-STOREY TREEHOUSE Will Embark on UK Tour

Following sold out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and theatres across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, The USA and The Netherlands, The 13-Storey Treehouse, a play by Richard Tulloch based on Andy Griffiths' and Terry Denton's best-selling children's book will premiere in the UK this year.

The production will preview at the Capitol Theatre, Horsham (16-18 July) before making its London premiere at Alexandra Palace Theatre, London (30 July - 23 August; relaxed and BSL signed performance on 6 August at 2pm).

The Autumn 2020 tour will include King's Theatre, Glasgow (1-3 October), Wycombe Swan (6-7 October), Rose Theatre Kingston (27 October - 1 November), New Victoria Theatre, Woking (10-12 November) and Theatre Royal Winchester (14-15 November). See your local Box Office for full tour details. A full list of venues is to be announced.

Adapted by Australian writer and playwright Richard Tulloch (The Book of Everything, Bananas in Pyjamas), this action-packed and hugely successful 60 minute play will be brought to life across the UK for children 5+ and their families by a seriously funny cast with magical moments of theatrical wizardry, physical comedy and a tree-load of imagination!

Enter the mad-cap, fun world of Andy and Terry! The one and only, super-famous, ultra-brilliant The 13-Storey Treehouse is now a stage show...there's just one problem - Andy and Terry have forgotten to write it! Where will they find flying cats, a mermaid, a sea monster, an invasion of monkeys and a giant gorilla?

Andy Griffiths said: "Terry and I have been thrilled and amazed to see the Treehouse series capture the imagination of children in more than 35 countries over the past decade. And now we are especially excited that The 13-Storey Treehouse stage show is coming to the UK. This rambunctious, joyfully silly production is very faithful to the spirit of the original book and we hope that this show about making a show about a book about making a book delights both adults and children in the UK as much as previous productions in Australia, New Zealand, USA, Singapore and The Netherlands."

The cast and creative team for the show is to be announced.

LONDON

THURSDAY 30 JULY - SUNDAY 23 AUGUST 2020

Performances daily (not Mondays): 11am & 2pm

Alexandra Palace Theatre, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY

Book online here

Tour Dates

HORSHAM Capitol Theatre Thursday 16 - Saturday 18 July

GLASGOW King's Theatre Thursday 1 - Saturday 3 October

WYCOMBE Swan Tuesday 6 - Wednesday 7 October

KINGSTON Rose Theatre Tuesday 27 October - Sun 1 November

WOKING New Victoria Theatre Tuesday 10 - Thursday 12 November

WINCHESTER Theatre Royal Saturday 14 - Sunday 15 November





