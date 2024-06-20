Southbank Sinfonia At St John's Smith Square Announces Rebrand To Sinfonia Smith Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The newly rebranded Sinfonia Smith Square marks the start of an exciting new chapter in the organisation's history. In April 2021, the renowned venue St John's Smith Square merged with the much-loved Southbank Sinfonia to become one organisation, Southbank Sinfonia at St John's Smith Square. Now, in June 2024, the merged organisation is relaunching as Sinfonia Smith Square.

Since 2021, they have refined their vision, mission, and values, to create a new brand which encompasses the best of both organisations. With the orchestral Fellowship at the heart of the artistic vision, Sinfonia Smith Square is inviting audiences on new cultural journeys to learn, experience and be inspired. Dedicated to enriching lives through music, they offer collaborative partnerships to nurture and support emerging artists and a platform for world-class performers to showcase their talent.

Sinfonia Smith Square is a beacon for the future of classical music; a forward-thinking organisation that aims to enrich lives through the universal power of music, alongside supporting exciting cultural initiatives for the enjoyment of the widest possible audiences. They will continue the long-established and much-loved favourites of the orchestra's programme and the Smith Square concert calendar. While retaining their renowned seasonal festivals throughout the year, alongside hosting world-class ensembles, Sinfonia Smith Square will continue to champion emerging artists and embed its Fellowship at the heart of all its programming.

They are delighted that Her Majesty Queen Camilla has agreed to remain as their royal

patron, while entering a new creative era with the orchestra's founder, Simon Over, recently being appointed Artistic Director. Alongside this, a new Chair of Trustees has been appointed in Dr Tracy Long CBE, as well as two new trustees: Nick Starr CBE and Usman Peguero. With such significant changes across the board, the new era will undoubtedly result in some of the most exciting moments yet for this exceptional venue and orchestra.

Rosie Fraser, Chief Executive, comments, this is an incredibly exciting time for the organisation as we launch our new name, visual identity and website. Alongside our new artistic vision and mission, we are developing plans to deliver meaningful learning and participation opportunities, which will provide lasting benefits to under-served communities in Lambeth and Westminster.

Simon Over, Artistic Director, comments, with the vitality of the Sinfonia at its core, Sinfonia Smith Square is a place of joy and discovery, inspiring audiences and championing bright new voices and world-class artists. I am immeasurably grateful to all those that have helped us reach this exciting next chapter, which promises so much for the generations of musicians and music lovers yet to walk through our doors.

Sinfonia Smith Square is hugely proud and appreciative of its long-standing Principal Partnership with EFG Private Bank Ltd, whose commitment has provided an unwavering foundation for the Sinfonia's work since 2009. In 2023, Sinfonia Smith Square was delighted to welcome Guinness Global Investors, fellow resident of Smith Square, as Partner.

Christian Berchem, Chief Executive Officer, EFG Private Bank Ltd, comments, this year marks the 15th year of our partnership with Sinfonia Smith Square. Our commitment is built on a shared belief in the importance of investing in the next generation of talent. Over the years, they have successfully created an environment in which some of the brightest young musicians from the UK and around the world can gain the skills they need in order to shine in the professional era. As Sinfonia Smith Square's Principal Partner, we look forward to witnessing an exciting new chapter in their development and the bright future which lies ahead.

Edward Guinness, Chief Executive Officer, Guinness Global Investors, comments, congratulations to Sinfonia Smith Square on the announcement of their new name. This cements the Sinfonia's place at the heart of the Westminster community and geographically as our neighbours. They are a pleasure to work with and we look forward to supporting them in bringing their creativity and ambitions to life in their iconic Smith Square home and developing future generations of world class musicians.

