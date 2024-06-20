10th Annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival Returns Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sandwich Arts Alliance (SAA), an artist-driven nonprofit supporting Cape Cod's arts and artists, offers a two-day event series on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9 and 10, a vibrant facet of the 10th Annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival, a Cape-wide summer garden celebration. Events occur at SAA's headquarters at 130 Main Street, Sandwich, and other community venues.

SAA is home to a beautiful art gallery, gift shop, and bookstore, featuring the works of local and regional artists in gallery openings, exhibits and special events. Visitors are welcome to attend the openings or view the works on display during business hours.

For more information, visit sandwichartsalliance.org.

The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival showcases diverse gardens and plants across Cape Cod. This 10-day festival features daily private gardens tours, designed and maintained by individual homeowners, each offering unique charm. The Festival supports many local nonprofits in the proceeds of each event and tour. Enjoy SAA's Fornari or Dileo garden tours, Historic Sandwich Village walking tours, plein air painting with SAA artists in Mill Creek Park, afternoon tea parties and an Adirondack chair raffle, all in support of SAA's mission.

Schedule of SAA Hydrangea Festival Events

July 9 and 10, details at sandwichartsalliance.org.

C.L. Fornari's Private Garden Tour

Tuesday, July 9, 10 am to 4 pm

2 Lawrence Pond Lane, Sandwich

Admission: $5 per person, supports Sandwich Arts Alliance

Recognized as the “Garden Lady of Cape Cod,” C.L. Fornari has one of the most visited gardens during the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival. As a Master Gardener, she has authored many books on gardening. C.L. will be onsite to greet visitors and answer questions as they roam through the beautifully landscaped gardens on Lawrence Pond.

Diane and Frank Dileo's Private Garden Tour

Tuesday, July 9, 10 am to 4 pm

2 Westwind Circle, Sandwich

Admission: $5 per person, supports Sandwich Arts Alliance

An English country woman and a ‘rock loving' Italian gentleman designed and created this exquisitely landscaped property. The topography of Diane and Frank Dileo's gardens flows with flowering plants and shrubs, changing with the seasons, all positioned to capture the sun. Embracing their family heritage in the love for gardening and stonework, Diane and Frank will be on site sharing their story and answering questions.

Sandwich Village Historic Walking Tour

Wednesday, July 10, 10 am to 4 pm

Six Sandwich Village historic home gardens

Tickets: $30 per person, available online or at SAA, 130 Main Street, Sandwich

Join Sandwich Arts Alliance on a fascinating walking tour of Sandwich Village showpiece historic yards and gardens, each with a beautiful view. Start your tour by picking up a map at the Sandwich Arts Alliance, located in the community's prior 1834 Town Hall. Walk along at your own pace into the properties of featured homes, where you'll be greeted by costumed docents. A delightful day to enjoy in historic Sandwich Village!

Plein Air at Mill Creek Park

Wednesday, July 10, 10 am to 4 pm

Mill Creek Park, 135 Main Street Sandwich

Admission is free

Sandwich Arts Alliance's Plein Air Painters create interpretive works of art of the Historic District live at easels in Mill Creek Park. Watch as they sketch the scene, and paint in acrylics, oils, watercolors, or create with colored pencils. Ask questions and browse the artists' previously finished works, available for purchase at the adjacent SAA Gallery and Gift Shop.

Hydrangea Afternoon Tea Party

Wednesday, July 10, seatings: 11 am and 3:30 pm

Hosted by The Dunbar House and Tea Room, 1 Water Street, Sandwich

$60 per person, supports Sandwich Arts Alliance

Enjoy a traditional three-tier, chef-inspired menu at the Cape's destination tearoom. Delight in sweet scones, authentic tea and croissant sandwiches, tarts, hydrangea cupcakes, French macaroons, and bonbons, enjoyed with all the traditional condiments and a warming pot of tea or soft drink. Guests receive a free ticket for SAA's Adirondack Chair Raffle. Hydrangea-themed attire and accessories are optional but encouraged as a Best Costume prize will be awarded at each seating; limited to capacity.

Adirondack Chair Raffle

Drawing: Wednesday, July 10, 4 pm

Sandwich Arts Alliance, 130 Main Street, Sandwich

Tickets: $10 each, or 3 for $25, supports Sandwich Arts Alliance

Always wanted a hand-painted Adirondack chair from an SAA artist? Now's your chance! Stop in at the Sandwich Arts Alliance to purchase your tickets during business hours or call 774-338-5201 to purchase tickets by phone.

For more information about Sandwich Arts Alliance's gallery, exhibits, programs, events, and membership, call 774-338-5201, email at info@sandwichartsalliance.org, or visit sandwichartsalliance.org, where an online store is also available. For the latest on Sandwich Arts Alliance, follow its social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram. Sandwich Arts Alliance is pleased to participate in Mass Cultural Council's Card to Culture program; inquire by phone or email for details on available discounts and information.

About Sandwich Arts Alliance

Founded in 2015, Sandwich Arts Alliance (SAA) is an artist-driven nonprofit organization supporting the arts and artists – serving as a platform for new works, cultivating the creative economy, and culturally enriching the Sandwich and greater Cape Cod communities.

Sandwich Arts Alliance is comprised of four groups that meet regularly: Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Literary Arts and Friends of the Arts. Membership is open to all artists and friends residing in Sandwich and beyond. As part of its mission, SAA collaborates with other nonprofit and community-based organizations to help promote a wide variety of cultural programming. SAA's goal is to identify and support all local artists through a resource database, providing greater exposure and opportunities for fellow artist networking.

The Sandwich Arts Alliance Center's offerings include a gallery of original art, art classes for artists of all ages, books by local writers, a gift shop for year-round shopping, and performances throughout the year. SAA's Gallery, located at 130 Main Street, Sandwich, is open to the public weekly from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm. For membership, class, exhibit, performance and exhibit information, call 774-338-5201, email info@sandwichartsalliance.org, or visit sandwichartsalliance.org, where an online store is also available.

