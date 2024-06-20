I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT? Announced At Park Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carbon Theatre and Now What Productions in association with Park Theatre presents: I Love You, Now What? an exploration of the complexities of grief and whether a new relationship can blossom when overshadowed by imminent loss. Written by Sophie Craig and directed by Toby Clarke, running at Park Theatre, Park90, 31 July – 24 August.

Looking at the impact loss has on intimate relationships, and exploring feelings of grief before someone dies as well as after, writer and performer Sophie Craig reflects on loss in its complexities. Based in part on Sophie's own experiences of her dad dying from an aggressive brain cancer, I Love You, Now What? follows the budding romance between Ava and Theo, which is coloured first by the diagnosis and then the loss of Ava's father. The show opens a window into the unexpected grief of losing a parent and navigating the world without their support, dealing with the themes of sadness and mental health and brightened by moments of love, hope and humour. The show is directed by Toby Clarke, who directed the Olivier-nominated Warheads at Park Theatre in 2019.

I Love You, Now What? takes the audience on a journey through the stages of grief in a series of flashbacks and interactions with Ava's father, boyfriend and therapist. Finding humour in the darkest places and embracing the messiness of loving someone through loss and heartbreak, the show stares down the human condition and helps us realise that grief is just the love we are left with. Joining returning cast members Sophie Craig and Andy Umerah, on stage as Ava's father is Ian Puleston-Davies, best known as Frank Jackson in the Amazon Prime Original Tin Star (2017-20).

Writer and performer Sophie Craig said, “I feel incredibly lucky to have the chance to perform at The Park Theatre and not only that, but have it be my own play too. It is a pure 'pinch me' moment and we have the most amazing team around us. I am so grateful and I hope people will feel the love poured into this show. I Love You, Now What? is inspired by my own story after losing my incredible Dad to brain cancer. Grief isn't a new theme covered in theatre, but what I have never seen done is a glimpse into the effects grief has on our intimate relationships. It affects those so much and it's not talked about. I Love You, Now What? covers anticipatory grief, something I haven't seen either. It's working class, fresh, raw and full of heart, humour and hope.

It weaves together tragedy and tons of comedy. The reactions from its run in Edinburgh cemented how much we still need to talk about this. The play makes you feel so deeply. I think there will always be an appetite for theatre that evokes raw, human reactions and that's what makes I Love You, Now What? special. Grief is the consequence of having loved. And I hope we all have felt love. Therefore, it is something inevitably we will all have to face. I hope audiences leave having experienced something unique, touching and special and with a wider understanding of the human condition. I want them to laugh, cry and love hard. But ultimately, hope.”

The show is supported by, and is in support of, bereavement charity Cruse. Clinical Director Andy Langford said, “This play importantly draws us to focus on the reality that at some point in our lives, all of us will experience the death of someone close. Whilst most of us will find comfort with close family and friends, some of us will need some more help. Cruse Bereavement Support is here, for when that additional space is needed. This can include talking and feel listened to, and finding ways to live life whilst we remember those people who have died, that continue to be precious to us”

I Love You, Now What? premiered at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023, and has since been adapted into this extended version for Park Theatre. It is the debut play of actor, writer and comedian Sophie Craig, who alongside the large online following of her comedy sketch videos also has professional screen credits for The Adventures of Maid Marian (2022), The Bay (2019) and Bulletproof (2018). I Love You, Now What? is also directed by Toby Clarke, the director of the Olivier nominated Park90 show Warheads (2019) and the triple Offie-nominated Wasted (2023). Carbon Theatre produces new, female-led work that tours nationally and internationally as well as community-led multi-arts projects. Recent productions include the multi-award winning When We Died by Alexandra Donnachie (VAULT Festival 2020, Summerhall Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023, UK and Europe Tour 2023-24), Another Lover's Discourse ليه خلّتني أحبك by Riham Isaac (Belfast International Arts Festival & RichMix, London 2022); and Shewolves by Sarah Middleton (Premiere UK Tour 2022).

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eleven years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, seven Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

More Information

Park90, Park Theatre, Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London N4 3JP

31 July – 24 Aug

Preview: 31 Jul – 1 Aug (£15)

Mon – Sat evening 7pm, Thurs and Sat matinees 3.15pm

Standard £15-25, Park Up Members 16 – 26 yrs £10, Access conc. £9

www.parktheatre.co.uk | 020 7870 6876*

* Telephone booking fee of £3 per transaction applies. All ticket prices are inclusive of a £1.50 building levy.

Comments