Swans And Snowmen Grace The Stage At Sadler's Wells This Christmas

Festive classics return this Christmas season to Sadler's Wells Theatre, the Peacock Theatre and Sadler's Wells Digital Stage, including Birmingham Rep's The Snowman, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake and Ballo Arthur Pita's The Little Match Girl.



Birmingham Rep kicks off the Christmas season with its family festive classic The Snowman. Now playing its 27th year at Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre, The Snowman runs for six weeks from Saturday 23 November 2024 – Saturday 4 January 2025.

A magical stage adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson, The Snowman continues to enchant audiences of all ages, transporting them to the wonderland of a boy and a snowman who comes to life.

The Snowman features music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including the song 'Walking in the Air', all played by a live orchestra. It has choreography by Robert North, is directed by Bill Alexander and designed by Ruari Murchison, with lighting by Tim Mitchell.

Matthew Bourne's audacious, rule-breaking reinvention of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece caused a sensation when it premiered almost 30 years ago. Thrilling, bold, witty and emotive, it is still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention, turning tradition on its head. It has now become the most successful dance theatre production of all time, creating new audiences and inspiring generations of young dancers. In celebration of that ongoing impact, Swan Lake returns in a major new revival, as the next generation of dancers brings it to new audiences.

First staged at Sadler's Wells in 1995, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake has been performed across the globe, collecting over 30 international accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and three Tony Awards for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's traditional tale and with a powerful message at its heart, Ballo Arthur Pita's The Little Match Girl, originally created for the stage has been made into a high-quality film for Sadler's Wells Digital Stage. Teachers can register now to have access for free from Monday 7 October 2024 to Friday 31 January 2025. Pupils can enjoy world-class dance from the comfort of their classroom, along with accompanying teacher resources and CPD for those working at Key Stage One and Key Stage Two.

A snowy stage sets the scene for an icy cold Christmas eve, where the little match girl paces the emptying streets, desperately trying to sell her matches. Along her journey she encounters kindness and cruelty in a fable about family, friendship and hope. With a powerful message at its heart, The Little Match Girl reminds us of the importance of kindness and to consider those less fortunate than ourselves. The classic tale is brought to life with music, dance and some unusual instruments.

