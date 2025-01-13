Stratford East And Sherman Theatre Announce THE WOMEN OF LLANRUMNEY Cast and Creative Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stratford East and Sherman Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for THE WOMEN OF LLANRUMNEY. Azuka Oforka's award-winning, acclaimed historical drama returns to the stage in Cardiff and London following high demand.

Sherman Theatre Associate Artist Patricia Logue directs Matthew Gravelle (Simon Taylor, Tommy Flynn and Mr Ainsworth), Shvorne Marks (Cerys), Suzanne Packer (Annie) and Nia Roberts (Elizabeth).

The creative team is completed by Set & Costume Designer: Stella-Jane Odoemelam; Lighting Designer: Andy Pike; Composer: Takisha Sargeant; and Sound Designer: Ian Barnard.

THE WOMEN OF LLANRUMNEY runs at Stratford East from Wednesday 19 March – Saturday 12 April 2025 (Press Night: Tuesday 25 March, 7pm), before returning to Sherman Theatre from Saturday 26 April – Saturday 10 May 2025.

Director Patricia Logue said today: “It feels really important to share ‘The Women of Llanrumney' with Stratford East's audiences. It is a thrilling production with outstanding performances and razor-sharp writing from Azuka Oforka. As a team, we can't wait to get there so more people can enjoy this powerful story that needs to be heard.

Writer Azuka Oforka said today: “I am incredibly excited and honoured that 'The Women of Llanrumney' will be a part of Stratford East's 140 anniversary season. I am looking forward to sharing this important and impactful play with a wider audience.”

Llanrumney plantation. Saint Mary Parish, Jamaica. 1765.

Annie and Cerys are enslaved by the Morgan family from Wales. Their future hangs in the balance when Elizabeth Morgan is faced with losing her plantation. Fearing what could lie ahead, Annie does everything she can to secure her position in the Great House. But sooner or later, with a storm of rebellion building, Annie will have to face up to the horror and trauma, including her own.

Presented by Stratford East and Sherman Theatre. Originally produced by Sherman Theatre.

Tickets now on sale. For more information visit www.stratfordeast.com.

