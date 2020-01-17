Storyhouse Announces Season 11

New adaptations of The Suicide and Miss Julie and Jessica Swale's acclaimed drama Blue Stockings will be staged at Storyhouse in Chester this spring as the venue continues its Season 11 of drama.

From Saturday 8 Feb - Sunday 15 March all three shows will be performed in rep. The Suicide is adapted by Rebekah Harrison and Miss Julie by Amy Ng it is set in 1940s Hong Kong.

Performing in the company:

Natasha Bain as Marie in The Suicide and Miss Blake in Blue Stockings (Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Storyhouse); Claire Benedict as Sarah ina??The Suicide anda??Mrs Walsh / Miss Bott / Mrs Lindley ina??Blue Stockingsa??(Don Juan;a??Twelfth Nighta??(Actor's Touring Company);a?? Tom Daveya?? as Simon ina??The Suicide anda??Mr Banks ina??Blue Stockingsa?? (North by Northwesta??(Australia Tour);a??

Tim Francesa??as Alexander ina??The Suicide anda??Anderson ina??Blue Stockingsa?? (Breakfast at Tiffany's (West End);a??Emma Laua??as Serena??/ Florence / Woman ina??Thea??Suicide and Christine ina??Miss Julie, (The Worst Witcha??(West End, UK Tour, Royal &a??Derngate); Philip Laing as Ralph in Blue Stockings, (The Spoils (Trafalgar Studios). Camille Mallet dea??Chaunya??as John ina??Miss Juliea?? (Forgottena??e?-a??a??(Arcola Theatre).a?? Sophie Robinsona??as Julie ina??Miss Juliea??, (All Mod Consa??(Lyric Theatre Belfast);a?? Macaulay Coopera?? as Lloyd ina??Blue Stockings (Beautiful Monstera??(Off Broadway)),

Charlie Knowles as Will in Blue Stockings (Lost Boysa??(National Youth Theatre); Joshua Leecha?? as Billy ina??Blue Stockingsa?? (Coram Boy (Crewe Lyceum)), Rebeccaa??Pegasiou asa??Maeve ina??Blue Stockingsa??,a??(Picture Thisa??(Hope Street Theatre, Pique Niche Productions);a??Louise Wilsona??as Celia ina??Blue Stockingsa?? (Twelfth Nighta??(trainee role, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, 2019). Having their professional debut (and all appearing in Blue Stockings) George Hill asa??Holmes, Esther Johnson as Tess, Rachel Karlssona??as Minnie, Nevea??Kelmana??as Carolyn, Michael Murray as Edwards and Louis Coppella??as Radleigh, Mr Peck

Season 11 opened in October 2019 with a new version of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Creatives for the rep season include:

For The Suicide: directed by Michael Bryher, sound design by Findlay Claydon, movement direction by Emily Holt. For Blue Stockings directed by Elle While, movement direction by Yukiko Masui, voice dialect coaching by Natalie Grady and sound design by Frank Moon.

For Miss Julie, directed by Dadiow Lin, movement direction by Yukiko Masui, music composer Nicola Chang, intimacy and fight direction by Yarit Dor. All three shows are designed by Adam Wiltshire with lighting design by Chris Davey. They were cast by Kay Magson.

Season 11 shows also include Antigone adapted by Hollie McNish (22 May - 13 June) and Brewster's Millions based on the Richard Pryor film (8 May - 13 June).

Find out more and book tickets at storyhouse.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You