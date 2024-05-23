Steve Bugeja Will Bring SELF DOUBT (I THINK) to the Corn Exchange Newbury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday 7 June, comedy lovers can catch Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think) at the Corn Exchange Newbury.

Fresh from supporting Iain Stirling’s tour Relevant, Bugeja returns to Newbury with his brand-new stand-up show. Some Newbury audience members will recognise Bugeja from the Corn Exchange Newbury’s popular Comedy Network nights, where he has performed several times with great success, as well as visiting to support Iain Stirling on his Failing Upwards tour.

Bugeja is also the co-creator and star of ITV2's hit sitcom, Buffering, and is back on the road following a sell-out 2022 tour and a critically acclaimed run at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He's appeared on Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Zoe Ball on Sunday (ITV), Love Island: Aftersun (ITV2) and hosted BBC Radio 4's Economics with Subtitles.

Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think) will be at Corn Exchange Newbury on Friday 7 June at 8pm. Tickets £15.75. Age guide: 14+. Find out more or to book visit https://cornexchangenew.com/event/steve-bugeja-self-doubt-i-think or call the Box Office on 01635 522733

Comments