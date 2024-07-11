Spotlight: DIDO AND AENEAS at Museum of Somerset

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Directed by Guido Martin Brandis and with Musical Direction by Noah Mosely, Somerset Opera will be performing Purcell’s 17th-century Dido and Aeneas, next to the 4th-century Low Ham mosaic, in the Great Hall, at The Museum of Somerset this July. The mosaic depicts the tragic love story of Dido and Aeneas and is the oldest object in Britain that tells a complete story.

The Museum of Somerset is a unique building that acts as a prism for Somerset’s rich local heritage and a gateway to the stories the mosaic and other installations represent. It is the perfect venue for our production, which will combine contemporary tropes and 17th-century music with the story’s ancient historical backdrop. We will explore themes of time, fate, and determinism as well as delivering the music to a professionally high standard and creating opportunities for young people to take part in and experience opera in an accessible and engaging way.

