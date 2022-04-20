Six Of The UK's Top Dance School's Unite In Support Of Young People In Ukraine

Six of the UK's top dance schools unite in support of young people who have been affected by the war in Ukraine with a special gala performance, Unite for Ukraine at London's Sadler's Wells on Sunday 15 May. Proceeds from the event will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee, Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Students from Central School of Ballet, Elmhurst Ballet School, English National Ballet School, Northern Ballet School, Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance and The Royal Ballet School will come together to perform a range of classical and contemporary works.

The programme for the evening's performance will include excerpts from works by Sir Frederick Ashton, Sir Kenneth MacMillan's The Sleeping Beauty, Scottish Dances by Sir David Bintley, Grace & Gravity by Andrew McNicol, Being by Peter Leung, plus more to be announced shortly.

Having seen the impact that the terrifying war in Ukraine continues to have on people, the six schools have come together to help raise much needed funds and awareness about young people in the country who have seen their lives and studies turned upside down since the start of the war.

Artistic Director of English National Ballet School and Director of Unite for Ukraine, Viviana Durante said: "We have all seen the shocking images and been moved by the harrowing stories coming out of Ukraine. By coming together with six of the UK's leading ballet schools we hope to use our art form to raise awareness of young people who have been adversely effected by the war and much needed funds for the DEC Ukraine Appeal to help provide essential support for those in Ukraine and neighbouring countries."

All schools, their associated artists and choreographers have donated their services for free and Sadler's Wells has generously provided the theatre for free.

Full repertoire and casting will be announced shortly.