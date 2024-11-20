Sir Grayson Perry Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sir Grayson Perry, the internationally acclaimed artist, writer and TV star will be embarking on a national tour, Grayson Perry: Are You Good? Kicking off in October 2025, Perry will travel the country, exploring whether we are as virtuous as we think. Opening in York Opera House on 7th October, Perry will then take in a further 20 dates before concluding at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s glittering West End on the 7th of December.

Tickets will be available via priority pre-sale from 10am 21st November with general on sale taking place from 10am 22nd November – www.fane.co.uk/grayson-perry

This brand new show will ask the question that is fundamental to our humanity - “Are you Good?”.

In this show Grayson will be helping you, the audience, find out if you really are thoroughly good or maybe quite evil, but in a fun way.

Always starting out with the assumption that people are born good and then life happens, let’s pull back the curtain and see where your morals truly lie. Are you as virtuous as you think? With lots of audience participation (don’t worry, no one leaves unscathed) and a few silly songs audiences are promised an entertaining evening but, you may come out with core values completely in tatters. Is it more important to be good or to be right?

It’s time to update what is a virtue and what is a sin. No biggie.

Grayson Perry said today: “Looking forward to going back on the road next Autumn. I think the theme of my show is very relevant in a time when it can be confusing as to who are the goodies and who are the baddies.”

Grayson Perry is one of the best-known contemporary British artists. He won the prestigious Turner Prize in 2003, and he has been a member of the Royal Academy of Arts since 2012. Grayson Perry’s work features a wide variety of techniques and materials: tapestries, ceramics, large woodcuts, cast-iron sculptures, prints, dresses, and even a complete house. He achieved success with a number of big exhibitions, starting with ‘Guerilla Tactics’ at the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam (2002). ‘The Most Popular Exhibition Ever!’ travelled around the world from 2015 to 2017. In 2020 the Holburne Museumin Bath organized a major retrospective on Perry, called ‘The Pre-Therapy Years’. One of his best-known works is the series of tapestries ‘The Vanity of Small Differences’ (2012), first shown at the Victoria Miro Gallery in London. One of the first documentary series by Perry, ‘All In the Best Possible Taste’, for which he won a BAFTA in 2013, chronicled the making of these works. He also won a BAFTA for the documentary series ‘Who Are You?’ (2014), about identity, which was accompanied by an exhibition at The National Portrait Gallery in London. The documentary series ‘All Man’ (2016) explores masculinity and gender stereotyping, which were also the subject of his book The Descent of Man. With the television programme ‘Grayson’s Art Club’ (2020-2021), Perry demonstrated in unique fashion the uniting power of art during the lockdowns in the United Kingdom.

Tour Dates

October 2025

Tuesday 7th October – YORK: Grand Opera House

Friday 10th October – ABERDEEN: Music Hall

Sunday 12th October – GLASGOW: King’s Theatre

Monday 13th October – NEWCASTLE: Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Tuesday 14th October – BUXTON: Opera House

Sunday 19th October – CANTERBURY: The Marlowe Theatre

Tuesday 21st October – CARDIFF: New Theatre

Wednesday 22nd October – BRISTOL: Beacon

Thursday 23rd October – GUILDFORD: G Live

Friday 24th October – AYLESBURY: Waterside Theatre

Sunday 26th October – CORNWALL: Hall for Cornwall

Monday 27th October – EXETER: The Great Hall

November 2025

Saturday 1st November – CHICHESTER: Festival Theatre

Sunday 2nd November – BRIGHTON: The Dome

Monday 3rd November – BEXHILL: De La Warr Pavilion

Monday 10th November – READING: The Hexagon

Tuesday 11th November – LIVERPOOL: Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 12th November – MANCHESTER: The Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday 20th November – SOUTHEND: Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday 23rd November – WIMBLEDON: New Wimbledon Theatre

December 2025

Sunday 7th December – LONDON: Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Comments