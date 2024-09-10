Shakespeare North Playhouse Reveals Lisa Allen As New CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lisa has joined from HOME Manchester, where she has been working for the last years as Head of Theatre, Programming and Producing and Head of Creative Development, delivering a new engagement strategy and community development plan for the organisation.



Lisa will be Shakespeare North Playhouse’s second CEO following on from Melanie Lewis who stepped down in June 2024. Lisa Allen will take up her post by the end of the year.



Since its opening in July 2022, Shakespeare North Playhouse has quickly become a cornerstone of both the local community and the theatre industry nationally. With over 30 awards and nominations to its name, it has delivered transformative productions and engagement projects that have positively impacted the lives of those it serves. To date it has welcomed over 250,000 visitors, 10% of whom have never visited a theatre before. It continues to play a key role in the regeneration of Prescot and Knowsley.

Prior to HOME, Lisa was the Co-Head of Culture at Touchstones Gallery in Rochdale, Associate Artistic Director for Engagement at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton, Programme Producer for the National Association of Youth Theatre, Associate Artistic Director for Burnley Youth Theatre and spent two years working in various arts organisations in Singapore where she co-founded Buds Youth Theatre.

Lisa Allen said: “I am absolutely thrilled to take on the role of CEO at Shakespeare North Playhouse. I look forward to working with the talented team to continue the incredible work they have been doing since the building opened. I am excited by the rich heritage of Prescot and cannot wait to work alongside the communities in Knowsley and the Liverpool City Region. I feel incredibly lucky to work in such a beautiful theatre creating joyful and enriching experiences for the people of Knowsley and beyond.”

Max Steinberg CBE DL, Chair of Shakespeare North Playhouse, said “I am delighted that we have secured Lisa as our new Chief Executive. Lisa is joining Shakespeare Northat a very exciting time. I am confident that under her leadership, Shakespeare North will continue to grow both our impact locally and nationally as well as our range of productive and meaningful partnerships.”

Comments