Scarlett Moffatt Joins UK Tour of Adult Panto SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DRAG QUEENS

After two sell out seasons in Geordieland, the North East Adult Pantomime is back - bigger and better than ever in January 2025 - and this time there’s no escape - we’re going on tour and we are coming to a venue near you! It’s time to tell your friends and grab your tickets for Snow White ... and the Seven Drag Queens.

Join Gogglebox favourite and Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt who headlines the cast alongside Celebrity Big Brother Winner David Potts, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race icons, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas.

Scarlett Moffatt Said: “I am beyond excited to be playing a baddy for the first time. It’s going to be so much fun! Panto season is always my favourite time of the year; the glamour, the chaos, the fun; and this time it’s adult themed so leave the children at home! I’m excited that I get to work alongside seven fabulous drag queens which is just the cherry on top of the Christmas cake.”

Starring alongside them are Drag favourites Ophelia Balls from Pride Radio and international drag sensations, Janice Dickinson, Andi Martine, Miss Dixie Swallows and Brenda LaBeau. Amelia Cavagan plays Snow White, with Danny Emmerson-Ducasse as the dashing Prince Albert and expect laughs aplenty from Corey Clarke as Muddles the very naughty Jester.

And that’s not all! The Cast will be joined on stage each night FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY by a very special guest star playing the Magic Mirror - meaning no show will ever quite be the same. Miss Tess Tickle will appear in Newcastle while Mr Orry appears in Leeds, with more exciting star announcements for other venues coming soon!

Locked inside her magic chamber, an Evil Queen keeps a watchful eye over her beautiful step-daughter Snow White who has just turned eighteen. When the Queen’s faithful mucky-mouthed Mirror, informs her she no longer is the fairest-of-them all, she concocts her malevolent plan - to take Snow White deep into the Doggers Wood, and make sure she is never seen again.

Snow White escapes, and stumbles upon a Cottage, where she is kidnapped by a gang of girls that time forgot - not the Spice Girls - but seven fabulous Drag Queens - Itchy, Bitchy, Tipsy, Tiny, Horny, Windy and Pot. They decide to adopt her and make her their new drag project. Their party is interrupted when a knock at the door reveals a mysterious lost hag. Will they buy something from her Avon catalogue, or can she persuade Snow White to try an apple shot - it is her birthday after all? Snow White and her Drag sisters overindulge and soon find themselves trapped in a deathly sleep. Will the Wicked Queen get to wear her crown forever or has she overlooked the wandering Prince Albert who is looking for his own happy ending in the woods?

With fabulous costumes, stunning effects and a soundtrack camper than Elton John in a boob tube at Christmas, save the date for this unmissable fabulously filthy night out!

