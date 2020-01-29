Saffron Burrows, Oliver Chris and Belinda Stewart-Wilson Join Cast Of EVERYTHING I EVER WANTED TO TELL MY DAUGHTER ABOUT MEN

Shakespeare's Globe has announced further casting for Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men, a new black comedy by actor and writer Lorien Haynes, directed by Tara Fitzgerald (Brassed Off, Game of Thrones), being hosted in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on Thursday 20 February.

Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men traces a woman's relationship history backwards, exploring the impact of sexual assault, addiction and teen pregnancy on her adult relationships. Presented in association with RISE and The Circle, all profits from this event will go towards supporting survivors of sexual violence. Thanks in huge part to RISE's work, the event will also mark the planned introduction of the Worldwide Sexual Violence Survivor Rights United Nations Resolution later this year, which addresses the global issue of sexual violence and pens into existence the civil rights of millions of survivors. Nobel-Prize nominee and founder of RISE, Amanda Nguyen, will introduce the evening.

A silent auction will also take place on the night to highlight and raise awareness for the support networks available to those in need. Audience members will be able to bid on props from the production as well as a selection of especially commissioned rotary phones, exclusively designed by acclaimed British artists including Harland Miller, Natasha Law, Bella Freud and Emma Sargeant. The money raised by each phone will go to a rape crisis helpline chosen by the artist.

Cast for Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men will include:

Saffron Burrows: Saffron has appeared in a number of film and television roles, having most recently starred as Dottie Quinn in the Netflix series You and as Cynthia Taylor in the Golden Globe-winning Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle. Her film credits include Quitters, Knife Fight and Small Apartments. Saffron was also nominated for two Screen Actors Guild awards with the cast of ABC's Boston Legal for outstanding performance by an ensemble.

Oliver Chris: Oliver is an actor, writer and director returning to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse after compiling and dramatizing Ralegh: The Treason Trial in 2018. He has also co-authored Jack Absolute Flies Again, premiering at The National Theatre in April, and is known in the theatre for his roles in One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre, West End, Broadway), King Charles III (Almeida, West End, Broadway), and Twelfth Night (National Theatre).

Enzo Cilenti: Enzo is an actor and producer known for his roles in films such as Free Fire, In the Loop, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Theory of Everything and Bridget Jones's Baby. He has also appeared in the hit TV series Games of Thrones (HBO) and Wolf Hall (BBC).

Matthew Cooke: Matthew is an actor and filmmaker best known for his social justice and advocacy commentaries, having produced the Oscar-nominated 2006 film Deliver Us From Evil, examining sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. He also guest hosts the Larry King Show and in 2016 was one of Bernie Sanders' Presidential campaign surrogates and spokespeople.

Charlie Field: Charlie recently appeared in Poldark (BBC) and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. He has also appeared in short films Two, Final Gift and End Point.

Jonathan Firth: Jonathan is known for appearing in television adaptations of Middlemarch and Far From the Madding Crowd, and for playing Prince Albert in Victoria & Albert. He also starred in The Prince & Me film series.

Lorien Haynes: Lorien is an actor and writer. As well as writing and appearing in Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men, she also appeared in crime drama The Knock.

Jason Isaacs: Jason is best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. His extensive film and television work also includes The OA (Netflix), Star Trek: Discovery (CBS), The Death of Stalin, Hotel Mumbai and The Patriot.

Joe Sims: Joe is best known for playing Nige Carter in three series of ITV's Broadchurch and killer Vincent Tabak in BAFTA-winning The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies. He also played Geoff Thomas in Emmy-winning Free Rein for Netflix. Other recent television credits include Plebs (ITV) and Britannia (Sky Atlantic).

Belinda Stewart-Wilson: Belinda is best known for playing the role of Polly Mackenzie in all three television series and both films of The Inbetweeners. Her other television credits include Sick Note (Sky Atlantic), Hetty Feather, Ripper Street, Citizen Khan, Miranda (BBC) and Primeval (ITV).

Tara Fitzgerald will direct. An award-winning actor and director, Tara is also appearing as Livia in Thomas Middleton's Women Beware Women directed by Amy Hodge, opening in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 21 February. Tara has also appeared at the Globe as Elizabeth I in Anders Lustgarten's The Secret Theatre in 2017, and as Lady Macbeth in Iqbal Khan's Macbeth in 2016. Her other recent theatre work includes Prism (Hampstead & Birmingham Rep), Shipwreck (Almeida), In Praise of Love (Ustinov Studio, Bath) and Gaslight (Royal & Derngate). Television work includes Poirot: The ABC Murders, The Strike Series (BBC) and Game of Thrones (HBO). Tara has also directed the short films Prick Thy Neighbour, Nothing Important and Moody.

Eve Mavrakis will art direct. Eve is known for her work on films such as Empire of the Sun, Dangerous Liaisons and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Jessica Rose Weiss will compose. Jessica has worked on films including The Addams Family, The Eight Hundred and Burying Yasmeen.

Booking

By phone: +44 (0) 20 7401 9919

In person: Monday - Saturday 10.00am - 6.00pm (8.00pm on performance days)

Sundays 10.00am - 5.00pm (7.00pm on performance days)

Online: shakespearesglobe.com





