SOMETHING ROTTEN! Kicks Off Stratford's 2024 Season

This year at the Stratford Festival, it's hard to be the Bard! The Stratford Festival begins its 2024 season with Something Rotten! directed and choreographed by Donna Feore led by Starr Domingue, Henry Firmston, Jeff Lillico and Mark Uhre.

The story follows the Bottom brothers, two struggling playwrights in Renaissance London, who need to make a hit. That's easier said than done when your chief competition is local rockstar William Shakespeare. The Bottom brothers' plan: write the world's first musical! This rollicking song-and-dance extravaganza, which was nominated for 10 Tony Awards during its smash Broadway run, sends up the Bard and Broadway and everything in between. Best of all, it can be enjoyed without CliffsNotes!

“On a stage as renowned for musicals as for Shakespeare, the opportunity to smash the two together into one magical event is irresistible,” says Feore. “Something Rotten! is both a tribute to, and a very clever riff on, what we love best about musicals and the Bard.”

Something Rotten! features Starr Domingue as Bea, Henry Firmston as Nigel Bottom, Jeff Lillico as Shakespeare, Mark Uhre as Nick Bottom, Dan Chameroy as Nostradamus, Juan Chioran as Brother Jeremiah, Steve Ross as Shylock, and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane as Portia, with Eric Abel, Gabriel Antonacci, Michelle Bardach, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown, Jeremy Carver-James, Jarret Cody, Josh Doig, Jordan Goodridge, Alexandra Gratton, Bonnie Jordan, Alex Kelly, Heather Kosik, Bethany Kovarik, Amanda Lundgren, Gracie Mack, Anthony MacPherson, Jordan Mah, Kevin ‘Koovy' McLachlan, Jamie Murray, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah and Jason Sermonia.

The Music Director is Laura Burton, marking her 45th season at the Stratford Festival. Feore and Burton are joined by Set and Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Lighting Designer Bonnie Beecher and Sound Designer Haley Parcher.

Tickets and More Information

Something Rotten! officially opens on May 28 and runs until October 27 at the Festival Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2024 season also features Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet, London Assurance, La Cage aux Folles, Wendy and Peter Pan, Salesman in China, Cymbeline, Hedda Gabler, The Diviners, The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? and Get That Hope. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.