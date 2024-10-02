SOHO CINDERS Comes to Hampton Hill Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bros Theatre Company will present SOHO CINDERS, an urban musical fable penned by Stiles & Drewe (Mary Poppins, Honk!, Betty Blue Eyes), at Hampton Hill Theatre 12th – 16th November, 2024.

Impoverished student Robbie is paying for his college bills in a somewhat unorthodox way, trying to avoid eviction by his stepsisters and keep his laundrette business going at the same time with the help of his best friend, Velcro. When he becomes romantically involved with engaged London mayoral candidate, James Prince, their worlds collide with dramatic results, forcing them to fight for their own fairy-tale ending.

The show is set at the start of the 21st Century in London’s most cosmopolitan district, Soho; when smartphones were still a twinkle in Steve Job’s eye, the paparazzi ruled and the rise of reality TV meant anyone could get their ’15 minutes of fame’. Mixing politics, sex scandals and true love, Stiles and Drewe describe it as rawer and darker than their previous works – and while it touches on some serious issues, it’s all wrapped up in a hilarious, romantic twist on the classic Cinderella story, with an infectious score that you’ll be humming long past the stroke of midnight!

Director Sian Bowles-Bevan, director of recent BROS hit productions Sister Act (Minack Theatre) and The Addams Family (Richmond Theatre) says: “I’m really excited to be bringing this deliciously naughty, feel-good winter warmer to Hampton Hill Theatre, and delighted to be working with BROS TC again.”



All tickets are available to book from 1st October via the Box Office at bit.ly/BROStickets. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more and BROS TC are offering an Early Bird 10% discount on all bookings until 10th October.

