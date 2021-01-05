To celebrate their ONCOMM award, and with the country set to stay at home, King's Head Theatre and Charles Court Opera's smash hit online pantomime, 'Snow White in the Seven Months of Lockdown,' will now be available to watch on demand until midnight on Sunday 10th January.

Originally due to close last weekend, viewers now have a whole extra week to catch the enduring mix of toe-tapping music, side-splitting gags and fantastic fun from the comfort of their living rooms in this cheeky and inventive take on the age-old story of Snow White.

Since it went live in mid-December, critics have lined up to praise the show's witty script and exceptional performances and this weekend it received an OnComm award from the Offies, which recognises exceptional Off West End theatre presented online.

The production stars five much-loved Charles Court Opera regulars, including John Savournin as Mrs Snow White, and features the voices of 'League of Gentlemen' and 'Sherlock' star Mark Gatiss and his real-life partner, Ian Hallard ('The Boys in the Band' - Whatsonstage awards Best Actor nomination).

Featuring interactive viewers-choice moments, and with adult-only and family friendly versions available to stream on the device of your choosing, this unique panto experience is the perfect way to see in the New Year.