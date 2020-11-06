SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Converts Performances to Virtual Format

Each show will be available to purchase and to watch for 48 hours after the live event.

One of the last West End shows to be cancelled before lockdown in March, The Showstoppers turned their final performance at the Lyric Theatre into an impromptu online live stream event, which has since been viewed more than 112,000 times.

Now the second national lockdown is sending them back online in place of their first two West End performances at the Garrick Theatre to provide some much needed entertainment with their hilarious improvised musical livestreams.

Guaranteed to have you in stitches one minute and gasping at the sheer brilliance of these incredibly talented performers the next, these online shows are not to be missed!

With state of the art technology and rigorous social distancing in place, the company take live suggestions from you watching at home to create brand new musical comedies on the spot and stream them direct to your sofa.

So whether you fancy Beetlejuice in Boots or some Stephen Sondheim set on a submarine, you say it and - as always - The Showstoppers will make it happen!

Each show will be available to purchase and to watch for 48 hours after the live event so if you can't join us live, you can catch up afterwards.

When the English lockdown ends The Showstoppers will storm back to the West End to take up their (socially distanced) four-month residency at the Garrick Theatre.

'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical', will play six Mondays at the Garrick Theatre on 7th December, 2020 (press performance), 11th January, 8th & 22nd February, 8th & 22nd March, 2021.

Capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

With 12 years as an Edinburgh Festival must-see phenomenon, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers have blazed a trail in world class improvised comedy since 2008 and delighted audiences across the globe. Now, with well over 1000 performances under their belts, they're back in a new home at the Garrick

Theatre for a limited run of singular, one-night-only musical extravaganzas.

The Showstoppers transform audience suggestions - for setting, musical styles, show title and more - into an entirely different show every single night! Guaranteed to impress, they create shows packed with high drama, superb lyrics, dazzling dance routines and catchy melodies - entirely made up on the spot as the Showstopper team - cast and band - weave a brand-new musical in front of the very eyes of the audience, complete with hilarious characters, fabulous dance routines, beautiful songs, epic story lines, all sprinkled with the pizzazz of a Broadway show.

Every Showstopper! performance is a brand-new musical West End hit waiting to happen - so whether you fancy 'Hamilton' on Hampstead Heath or some Sondheim set in a castle, you say it and - as always - The Showstoppers will make it happen!

Rotating Cast: Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Matt Cavendish, Dylan Emery, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison,Joshua Jackson, Ali James, Sean McCann, Adam Meggido, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Lauren Shearing, Lucy Trodd, Heather Urquhart.

Rotating musicians: Craig Apps, Christopher Ash, Alex Atty, Jordan Clarke, Pete Furness, Nathan Gregory, Calie Hough, Chloe Potter, Duncan Walsh Atkins, Andrew Woolf.

