SHE'S AUSPICIOUS Comes to Sadler's Wells East

Celebrated bharatanatyam artist Mythili Prakash will present the UK premiere of She's Auspicious in the opening programme of Sadler's Wells East from Friday 28 February – Sunday 2 March 2025. Prakash assembles an all-female cast for She's Auspicious, a production that explores the intricate interplay between the worship of Goddesses and treatment of women in society.

She's Auspicious explores the relationship between notions of femininity and purity through mythical narratives surrounding the Goddess Devi, the woman, the dancing body, and the social and performative constructs of bharatanatyam. The Goddess was created by male gods, generated using their energies and weapons to kill an army of demons. By inhabiting this character, Mythili challenges the ideals of “restraint” that characterise traditional femininity in both classical dance and in society.

A second generation Indian and American artist based in Los Angeles, Prakash belongs to a new generation of classical Indian dancers. A regular collaborator of Akram Khan, including most recently in Khan's GIGENIS which played at Sadler's Wells Theatre in November, she is one of the most respected bharatanatyam choreographers and dancers today. Prakash has toured her own solo productions throughout the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, India, Singapore, the United States and Mexico. Known for her innovative vision, Prakash's work is rooted in the intricate and nuanced language of Bharatanatyam while confronting the socio-political global world we live in today. Prakash is incisive in her approach, questioning cultural and social norms, while pushing the boundaries of her practice of the art form, particularly around gender and aesthetics.

Ahead of the UK premiere of She's Auspicious, Mythili Prakash said “It's an absolute honor to present She's Auspicious at Sadler's Wells East. This is a work that means a lot to me - a personal reflection of femininity in myth, life, and society that revels in the celebration as much as the rage underlying the experience of womanhood. Sharing space with a team of women, who bring their own embodied experiences to the work, adds to the collective experience of this piece.



Having toured the USA and Singapore in 2024, we are excited for our UK premiere at Sadler's Wells East. Over the years, I have seen and been inspired by so many works on the Sadler's stages, and have had the privilege of performing there myself, both in my own work as well as with the Akram Khan Company. It is especially meaningful to be part of the opening chapter of Sadler's Wells East, and we are so excited!

She's Auspicious is performed by Mythili Prakash accompanied by Jahnavi Kalyan, Nikita Rao, Jessica Sitaramya and Malini Taneja, with Ananya Ashok on vocals and veena, Roopa Mahadevan on vocals and percussion by Aswini Srinivasan. The show also features recorded contributions by Sushma Soma (vocal), Aditya Prakash (vocal and percussion) and Sumesh Narayanan (mridangam).

Sadler's Wells East is a new powerhouse for dance opening in February 2025, situated in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Sadler's Wells East forms part of East Bank, the UK's newest cultural and educational quarter, alongside the BBC Music Studios, London College of Fashion, UAL, V&A East and UCL East (University College London).

