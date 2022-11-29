SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE VALLEY OF FEAR Will Continue its Tour in 2023
The production tours the UK until 26th May 2023, and it can also be streamed online until 22nd January 2023.
Following its UK-wide and digital success, Blackeyed Theatre's acclaimed stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear will continue its tour in 2023, with 31 further venues announced. This gripping world premiere is full of mystery and adventure, combining original music, stylish theatricality and magical storytelling for an unforgettable theatrical experience. Adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel, the production tours the UK until 26th May 2023, and it can also be streamed online until 22nd January 2023.
A mysterious, coded message is received, a warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient, moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley. Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.
Adapted by Nick Lane and with original music composed by Tristan Parkes, The Valley of Fear sees Luke Barton (One Man, Two Guvnors, New Wolsey/Nuffield Theatres UK Tour) and Joseph Derrington (The Importance of Being Earnest, MAC Belfast) reprise their critically acclaimed roles as the iconic duo Holmes and Watson. The cast also includes Blake Kubena (Vikings, Amazon Prime/History Channel), Gavin Molloy (The Alchemist, Riverside Studios) and Alice Osmanksi (Some Mothers Do Ave Em, UK Tour).
Artistic Director of Blackeyed Theatre Adrian McDougall comments, We've been so heartened by the audience reaction to The Valley of Fear, both for the live tour and the online stream. There's so much to enjoy, from the performances to the design to the ingenious script, which manages to condense the novel's two narratives into a joyous, stylish piece of theatre. And how lovely that audiences are reveling in the opportunity to help solve this epic mystery!
Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell.
Tour Dates
17th - 21st Jan Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX
24th - 25th Jan Lighthouse, Poole
Poole's Centre for The Arts, 21 Kingland Rd, Poole BH15 1UG
26th - 28th Jan Haymarket, Basingstoke
Wote Street, Basingstoke, Hampshire RG21 7NW
31st Jan - 1st Feb The Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames
19 New Street, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 2BS
2nd - 4th Feb MAST Studios, Southampton
142-144 Above Bar Street, Southampton, Hampshire SO14 7DU
7th - 9th Feb Garrick Theatre, Lichfield
Castle Dyke, Lichfield, Staffordshire WS13 6HR
10th - 11th Feb Middlesbrough Theatre
The Avenue, Middlesbrough TS5 6SA
22nd - 23rd Feb Theatre Royal, Wakefield
Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE
24th - 25th Feb New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
Clasketgate, Lincoln LN2 1JJ
27th - 28th Feb Town Hall Theatre, Loughborough
Market Place, Loughborough LE11 3EB
1st - 2nd Mar Palace Theatre, Mansfield
Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG
3rd - 4th Mar Waterside Arts, Sale
1 Waterside, Sale M33 7ZF
7th - 8th Mar Brewhouse Theatre, Taunton
Coal Orchard, Taunton TA1 1J
9th - 11th Mar Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple
100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple EX31 1SY
13th - 15th Mar Northcott Theatre, Exeter
Stocker Road, Exeter EX4 4QB
16th - 17th Mar Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea
Princess Street, Burnham-on-Sea TA8 1EH
20th - 21st Mar Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot
25 Station Road, Didcot OX11 7NE
22nd - 23rd Mar Towngate Theatre, Basildon
St. Martins Square, Basildon SS14 1DL
28th - 29th Mar Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
Marina, Lowestoft NR32 1HH
30th - 31st Mar Stamford Arts Centre
27 St Mary's Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 2DL
3rd - 8th Apr Theatre Royal, Windsor
32 Thames Street, Windsor SL4 1PS
17th - 18th Apr Grove Theatre, Dunstable
Court Drive, Dunstable LU5 4GP
19th - 20th Apr Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge
Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 2LU
24th - 25th Apr Beck Theatre, Hayes
Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE
26th - 27th Apr Corn Exchange, Newbury
Market Place, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 5BD
28th - 29th Apr South Mill Arts, Bishop's Stortford
1-3 South Road, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3JG
2nd - 3rd May Chipping Norton Theatre
2 Spring Street, Chipping Norton OX7 5NL
5th - 6th May Connaught Theatre, Worthing
Union Place, Worthing BN11 1LG
18th - 20th May Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough
Westborough, Scarborough YO11 1JW
23rd May Stahl Theatre, Oundle
West Street, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 4EJ
24th - 26th May New Theatre, Cardiff
Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN
