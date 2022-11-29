Following its UK-wide and digital success, Blackeyed Theatre's acclaimed stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear will continue its tour in 2023, with 31 further venues announced. This gripping world premiere is full of mystery and adventure, combining original music, stylish theatricality and magical storytelling for an unforgettable theatrical experience. Adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel, the production tours the UK until 26th May 2023, and it can also be streamed online until 22nd January 2023.

A mysterious, coded message is received, a warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient, moated manor house to the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley. Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.

Adapted by Nick Lane and with original music composed by Tristan Parkes, The Valley of Fear sees Luke Barton (One Man, Two Guvnors, New Wolsey/Nuffield Theatres UK Tour) and Joseph Derrington (The Importance of Being Earnest, MAC Belfast) reprise their critically acclaimed roles as the iconic duo Holmes and Watson. The cast also includes Blake Kubena (Vikings, Amazon Prime/History Channel), Gavin Molloy (The Alchemist, Riverside Studios) and Alice Osmanksi (Some Mothers Do Ave Em, UK Tour).

Artistic Director of Blackeyed Theatre Adrian McDougall comments, We've been so heartened by the audience reaction to The Valley of Fear, both for the live tour and the online stream. There's so much to enjoy, from the performances to the design to the ingenious script, which manages to condense the novel's two narratives into a joyous, stylish piece of theatre. And how lovely that audiences are reveling in the opportunity to help solve this epic mystery!

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell.

Tour Dates

17th - 21st Jan Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX

24th - 25th Jan Lighthouse, Poole

Poole's Centre for The Arts, 21 Kingland Rd, Poole BH15 1UG

26th - 28th Jan Haymarket, Basingstoke

Wote Street, Basingstoke, Hampshire RG21 7NW

31st Jan - 1st Feb The Kenton Theatre, Henley-on-Thames

19 New Street, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 2BS

2nd - 4th Feb MAST Studios, Southampton

142-144 Above Bar Street, Southampton, Hampshire SO14 7DU

7th - 9th Feb Garrick Theatre, Lichfield

Castle Dyke, Lichfield, Staffordshire WS13 6HR

10th - 11th Feb Middlesbrough Theatre

The Avenue, Middlesbrough TS5 6SA

22nd - 23rd Feb Theatre Royal, Wakefield

Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE

24th - 25th Feb New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Clasketgate, Lincoln LN2 1JJ

27th - 28th Feb Town Hall Theatre, Loughborough

Market Place, Loughborough LE11 3EB

1st - 2nd Mar Palace Theatre, Mansfield

Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

3rd - 4th Mar Waterside Arts, Sale

1 Waterside, Sale M33 7ZF

7th - 8th Mar Brewhouse Theatre, Taunton

Coal Orchard, Taunton TA1 1J

9th - 11th Mar Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple

100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple EX31 1SY

13th - 15th Mar Northcott Theatre, Exeter

Stocker Road, Exeter EX4 4QB

16th - 17th Mar Princess Theatre, Burnham-on-Sea

Princess Street, Burnham-on-Sea TA8 1EH

20th - 21st Mar Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot

25 Station Road, Didcot OX11 7NE

22nd - 23rd Mar Towngate Theatre, Basildon

St. Martins Square, Basildon SS14 1DL

28th - 29th Mar Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

Marina, Lowestoft NR32 1HH

30th - 31st Mar Stamford Arts Centre

27 St Mary's Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 2DL

3rd - 8th Apr Theatre Royal, Windsor

32 Thames Street, Windsor SL4 1PS

17th - 18th Apr Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Court Drive, Dunstable LU5 4GP

19th - 20th Apr Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge

Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 2LU

24th - 25th Apr Beck Theatre, Hayes

Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE

26th - 27th Apr Corn Exchange, Newbury

Market Place, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 5BD

28th - 29th Apr South Mill Arts, Bishop's Stortford

1-3 South Road, Bishop's Stortford CM23 3JG

2nd - 3rd May Chipping Norton Theatre

2 Spring Street, Chipping Norton OX7 5NL

5th - 6th May Connaught Theatre, Worthing

Union Place, Worthing BN11 1LG

18th - 20th May Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Westborough, Scarborough YO11 1JW

23rd May Stahl Theatre, Oundle

West Street, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 4EJ

24th - 26th May New Theatre, Cardiff

Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN