SEALSKIN Comes to The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

An enchanting and emotive interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. SealSkin, at the SJT on 6 November, is presented by Tmesis Theatre and is told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score.

SealSkin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon, the selkies appear, peeling away their seal skins and dancing freely in the moonlight. One night, a fisherman discovers their secret; betrayal and consequences follow. Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home, SealSkin combines Timesis Theatre's playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music. This is the Liverpool-based theatre company's most ambitious production to date, featuring an ensemble of performers from Liverpool, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal, augmented by immersive AV design from digital artist Noel Jones.

Artistic Director Elinor Randle says: "I'm so excited to be sharing this beautiful show with larger audiences across the UK and in Portugal. We had such a positive reception at our opening and are very excited to be working with a live band, the incredible me + deboe, whose music we love!"

SealSkin can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Wednesday 6 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

