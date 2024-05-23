Royal Court Theatre Will Bring Back Court In The Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Court Theatre has announced the opening of Court in the Square, a pop-up terrace serving food and drinks in Sloane Square which partners with The Botanist, Cote and Azzurra to make up Summer in Sloane Square. Now in its fourth year, this al fresco dining experience has become a Chelsea staple of the summer months.

This year, the Royal Court welcomes the local Chelsea beer Prime Time to the square, serving both their Lager and IPA on draught, as well as the biggest cocktail list yet and low intervention wines from Sustainable Wine Solutions. Indigo Valley Coffee, teas and soft drinks are available too. As part of a new partnership with Little Moons, the Royal Court also brings pick ‘n mix mochi to Sloane Square. The full new food offer will launch in the coming weeks, with a selection of the best summer food designed for casual dining.

The regular opening hours for Court in the Square are 11.30am to 10pm daily. During Chelsea in Bloom, Sloane Square's annual flower art show which coincides with the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show, Court in the Square will be open from 9am daily to serve light breakfast items and specialty coffees and juices.

The Royal Court will offer a variety of events as part of Court in the Square, which will include live music events, theatre tours and a community library, all to be announced in due course.

The terrace consists of staging built and designed by the Royal Court with a full redesign this year which includes sustainable choices such as doubling the number of plants, employing LED lighting and limiting the use of disposables.

Court in the Square is open from now until September, running concurrently with the first six plays in Royal Court Artistic Director David Byrne's inaugural season: Dugsi Dayz by Sabrina Ali, Bluets based on the book by Maggie Nelson, adapted by Margaret Perry, Lie Low by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth, The Bounds by Stewart Pringle, ECHO by Nassim Soleimanpour and G by Tife Kusoro.

