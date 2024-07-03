Rosaleen Cox's MERCURIAL Comes to Riverside Studios London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rosaleen Cox's MERCURIAL will make its world premiere at Riverside Studios as part of the Bitesize Festival, running 11-19 July 2024. The two-hander dark comedy stars Rosaleen Cox (MAD WOMAN, STIFF DRINK) and Elliott Eason (Smoking in Public), with direction by Beth Drury (STIFF DRINK) and dramaturgy by Max Elton (Not Now, Yes So I Said Yes).

Cocaine, crocodiles and Australian soap operas: Welcome to London's strangest one night stand. MERCURIAL is a darkly comic and enthralling two-hander exploring love, grief and independence. It poses the questions: Why do we want relationships? How far will we go to keep their spark alive?

Performance dates and times:

Thursday 11 July, 19:00 BST

Saturday 13 July, 21:00 BST

Friday 19 July, 13:00 BST

Rosaleen Cox is an Irish/Australian actor/writer specialising in dark comedy. Her work has been commissioned by Soho Theatre, Meta, and The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA). She won the Director's Choice award at the St Kilda Film Festival, was selected for six AACTA awards (winning "Best Original Content") and received the "One to Watch" accolade from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Rosaleen was a finalist for the prestigious Australian in Film (AiF) Untapped program and shortlisted for The Painkiller Prize in 2024. Her acting credits include CLASS OF '07 (Amazon Prime/NBC), THE TOURIST S2 (Netflix/BBC), DICKLESS (Riverside Studios - Winner: Best Performance), SLICE OF LEMON (Theatre503) and THE PYJAMA GIRL (Hothouse Theatre Company).

Bitesize Festival is a 4 week-long festival celebrating all things new. It returns this July for its fourth year. Through the festival, Riverside Studios provides an opportunity to stage inspiring and innovative new theatre, and a chance for live performance-makers to showcase their work.

Comments