Robert Bathurst Will Return in JEFFREY BERNARD IS UNWELL

Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey, Toast of London) will once again star in the critically acclaimed, award-winning immersive production of Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell, performed in his favourite Soho haunt, the legendary Coach and Horses pub.

Named a Times Critic's Pick of the Week and with Robert winning Best Actor at the London Pub Theatre Awards for his portrayal of Jeffrey, this production is an unmissable celebration of Soho's chaotic charm.

Meet Jeffrey Bernard…a notorious and feckless Soho face. A journalist who doesn't know the meaning of the word deadline and would much rather be drinking vodka on the rocks in his favourite Soho watering holes. A throwback of a man who after four marriages and a life of non-stop carousing is starting to feel a touch jaded. Having fallen asleep in the Gents and waking up in the middle of the night inside the legendary Coach and Horses on Greek Street, Jeffrey Bernard is not a man to waste the deserted hours ahead of him before Norman the landlord opens up again in the morning.

Don't miss the chance to down a pint in The Coach and Horses whilst this Soho legend puts a few (many!) drinks on the tab and regales us with stories of busted bookies, failed marriages, illegal cat-racing and introduces us to his favourite pub trick involving a pint glass, match-box and a raw egg.

This one-hour one-man show is adapted by James Hillier from the critically acclaimed West End play by Keith Waterhouse.

Robert Bathurst's screen credits include Toast of London, Cold Feet, Joking Apart, Downton Abbey, The Larkins, Dr Who, The Mezzotint, Munich: The Edge of War.

Robert's numerous West End and touring theatre productions include classics by Chekhov, Shaw, Shakespeare, Wilde, Ibsen and Aphra Behn, with more modern works by, Michael Frayn, Noel Coward, Joe Penhall, Steven Thompson, Michael Wynne, Claire Luckham and a staged adaptation of Peattie & Taylor's Alex cartoon strip. In Chicago he played the title role in King Charles 111 by Mike Bartlett and starred as a Tennessee Scrooge in the musical Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at the Southbank Centre.

He co-wrote and directed The Fall, a film drama about jockeys. He devised and produced the staging of Love, Loss & Chianti by Christopher Reid a two-actor play in verse with cartoon animation by Charles Peattie. He has written articles on showbusiness and horseracing for The Oldie magazine and book reviews for The Tablet. As a reader of audiobooks he won the Audie as Best Male Narrator in 2020. Robert has recently recorded the first three Lord Peter Wimsey detective novels by Dorothy L Sayers and the classic schooldays novel Goodbye Mr Chips. He has recently spent three months playing a surgeon on BBC's Casualty, which will be released in the Spring. He is unavailable for medical advice.

