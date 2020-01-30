Roann McCloskey is Back at Vault Festival with WHO MURDERED MY CAT?

Award-winning writer and performer Roann McCloskey dons her dungarees once again to bring us Who Murdered My Cat? - a brand new meander through the mind of a woman bound for self-discovery with a promise to leave no (wo)man behind.

Hot on the heels of My Father the Tantric Masseur, which won the 2019 Vaults Origins Award for Outstanding New Work and played sell-out shows at Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Bath Fringe Festival, her new act promises a whole new set of stories about gender, sexuality, spilt nail varnish and a murdered cat.

Developed in collaboration with Lolo Brow, (Drag World UK, Sold Out, The Bush Theatre), and Joel Samuels (Ink, Almeida, Happy New, Trafalgar Studios) McCloskey's second solo show continues her quest for truth and identity as she pieces together what it means to be a mixed heritage, queer, woman having grown up in the 90's, in Wembley.

Alongside this she's currently at work on her debut sitcom, which promises the welcome return of her eccentric and outspoken mother - a character her fans know and love from My Father...

BOOK TICKETS: https://vaultfestival.com/whats-on/who-murdered-my-cat/





