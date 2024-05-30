MEDEA GOSPERIA Comes to the Cockpit in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blending styles of gospel, opera, lovers rock and jazz, Medea Gosperia is a new musical experience that reimagines Euripides’ classic Greek tragedy set against a vibrant Caribbean backdrop. The opera uses the Islands’ original historical names, Becouya meaning ‘Island of the Clouds’ and Aloi meaning ‘Cashew Island’, as well as traditional dance styles, to showcase the region’s rich heritage through the show. The diverse ensemble has each developed their own personal vocal line running through the live music, introducing a variety of vocal styles and backgrounds to the experience. Dramatic and provocative, Medea Gosperia explores one of history’s most infamous characters, and retells the story of tragedy, heartbreak, and revenge with original music and lyrics.

Medea, an enchantress and daughter of King Pelias, betrays her family and flees her homeland of Becouya with her new husband, Jason, after helping him obtain the Golden Fleece. Eventually Jason brings Medea and their two sons, Memeres and Pheres to Aloi, where Medea is an outsider and foreigner, unfamiliar with the Island’s traditions. After living together for nearly 10 years, Medea is made stateless in exile when Jason abandons her to marry Glauce, the beautiful daughter of King Creon of Aloi, to start a new life. Motivated by a need for vengeance, Medea then devises a chilling plan to take revenge on Jason.

Joseph Charles, founder of Thee BLACK SWAN and director of the show, said “Euripides wrote a play thousands of years ago which is as relevant today as it was then. I wanted to work with the ensemble to represent our different rhythms, to show that all music is equally valuable and should be accessible to all. Medea is a complex and powerful character at the helm of this dramatic and emotional theatrical voyage.”

Thee BLACK SWAN aims to bring classical and contemporary theatre and opera productions to a wide and diverse audience, providing a platform for classically trained actors and singers of diverse heritage. With its innovative style it seeks to explore a variety of cultures and historical events to bring a fresh voice to the theatrical world. The company was founded Joseph Charles, a former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has acted extensively in theatre and TV, recently appearing in the acclaimed TV production, “Breathtaking and the latest film in the “Dune” series. His directing credits include White Witch (Bloomsbury Theatre), Dido and Aeneas (Tricycle Theatre), Troubled Island by William Grant Still and Black Spartacus by Anthony Maddalena.

