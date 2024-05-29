Cabaret Star Ellie MacPherson Returns As BABE LINCOLN At Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cabaret star and comedic historian Ellie MacPherson returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with a brand new show. Ellie wants your vote and she'll get it the only way she knows how, with songs and stories from America's past (which sound eerily like America's present).

Having discovered a previously unseen script of Abraham Lincoln's secret stand-up special, Ellie MacPherson brings his story to life as she becomes Babe Lincoln. Featuring an eclectic range of music including songs by Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, Smash Mouth and more, Ellie uses her incredible vocal talent, unique wit and genuine insight to highlight the parallels between past and present in her fun, and funny, cabaret classroom. Packed with big tunes and little known facts about Abraham Lincoln, this riotous historical cabaret gradually leads into incredible stories from Ellie's own life, allowing her to explore why we should all be a bit more like Abe.

Ellie MacPherson made her Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2022, with the critically acclaimed comedy-cabaret Happy Birthday, Mr President! which received a host of 4 and 5 star reviews, earning it a spot in the best reviewed comedy shows list compiled by British Comedy Guide. Ellie was also featured by Playbill, selected as one of Mervyn Stutter's Picks of the Fringe, appeared on BBC radio's music themed panel show 'Anything But Coldplay' and included in The Times list of Best Jokes from Edinburgh Fringe.

Ellie MacPherson has previously performed in Mischief Theatre's international smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong in New York. She has headlined New York City's top cabaret venues including Feinstein's / 54 Below and The Green Room 42. She is also a professional voiceover artist and a Fellow of the Witness Institute, a prestigious program for emerging leaders to continue the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel. She is not an Australian supermodel, she is significantly shorter and 100% more American.

Tickets

Ellie MacPherson: Babe Lincoln premieres at the Pleasance Courtyard 31st July - 25th August 2024 (except 7th, 12th & 19th August) Tickets are available at: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/ellie-macpherson-babe-lincoln.

