Zachary James and George Francis Come to Crazy Coqs in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Zachary James and George Francis, pianist, will offer a cabaret of musical theatre favorites at Crazy Coqs, Monday, 15 July, 2024 at 7pm and 9:15pm.

The one night only program will be the UK premiere of James’ solo show which he has performed around the United States including New York, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Alaska, Iowa, Idaho and Florida. The performance won him BroadwayWorld’s Vocalist of the Decade title for 2010-2020.

Zachary James, Grammy Award winner, currently stars as Hades in Hadestown in the West End. He starred as Lurch in the Original Broadway Cast of The Addams Family, and was also on Broadway in the Lincoln Center Revival of South Pacific as Hassinger, and Coram Boy. Off-Broadway credits include creating the role of Karl in the world premiere of Spain, Pasquale in The Most Happy Fella and Jo-Jo in Irma La Douce. Regional theatre credits include the title roles in Man of La Mancha and Sweeney Todd, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Count Carl Magnus in A Little Night Music, The Monster in Young Frankenstein and many more. He has appeared with English National Opera (Akhnaten, The Perfect American), The Metropolitan Opera (Akhnaten, Wozzeck), Opera Philadelphia (The Love For Three Oranges, the world premiere of Breaking The Waves), Teatro Real (the world premiere of The Perfect American), Opera Queensland, Arizona Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Virginia Opera, Minnesota Opera, LA Opera, New York Philharmonic, NHK Symphony Orchestra Tokyo, and Philadelphia Orchestra. A frequent interpreter of new works, James has premiered works by Philip Glass, Missy Mazzoli, Kristin Hevner, Paola Prestini, and more and was recently named the Most Innovative Opera Singer by Classical Post and Breakout Artist of the Year by Verismo Magazine. Zach’s TV and film credits include Law & Order, Succession, The Blacklist, Murphy Brown, 30 Rock, Beacon in the Night, Repercussions, Dangerous Wine Club, Girly Pop, Midway Therapy and more. His discography of recorded works is available where music is streamed.

George Francis is from Liverpool, UK and is the Associate Musical Director for the West End production of Hadestown. George is from Liverpool, UK. He was Musical Supervisor for the Liverpool Everyman Rep Season, and Musical Director for the Grammy and Olivier nominated Amelie the Musical (Watermill/UK Tour/West End). He recently orchestrated, arranged and was music director for Now is Good by Tim Firth, for Chester Storyhouse. He was nominated for a WhatsonStage Award for his work as Musical Director on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Whistle Down the Wind. Both Now is Good and Whistle Down the Wind were nominated for UK Theatre Award Best Musical Production. As Musical Director: Jonathan Harvey’s A Thong for Europe (Liverpool Eurovision 2023 Royal Court, and arrangements), The Commitments (UK Tour), Fiddler on the Roof (Liverpool Everyman), Miracle on 34th Street (Liverpool Playhouse), Carousel (Mountview), The Wizard of Oz (Chester Storyhouse), John and Jen (Union Theatre), Aladdin/Cinderella (Qdos). George curated, directed and music directed The Everyman Christmas Cabaret, top pick Christmas show in The Times 2020. Workshops as MD: Feather Boy, King Ralph, Catch Me if You Can, Simon Amungem, Vertigo. In the West End George has been Assistant MD on Elf the Musical at the Dominion Theatre, and played keyboard on: Sunset Boulevard, The Little Big Things, Grease, Crazy for You, Jersey Boys, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Book of Mormon (and Amsterdam) and Pretty Woman. Pop credits include: Glastonbury Festival, BBC Radio 1xtra, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Manchester Christmas Light Switch On and CBBC’s Clash. George led a project about mental health and music direction called Sustain Collective and spoke about it at the first International Music Director Symposium.

VENUE/DATE: Crazy Coqs at Zedel Brasserie

Monday, 15 July, 2024, 7pm & 9:15pm

RUN TIME: 1 hour

TICKET PRICES AND ON SALE DATE: Tickets £25, on sale now

Comments