Craig Hill Reveals New Show I'VE BEEN SITTING ON THIS FOR A WHILE! For The 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

MZA & CHiLL Productions present I'VE BEEN SITTING ON THIS FOR A WHILE!, running 1-25 August (not 12,13,19 & 20) at 7pm at Just The Tonic, NUCLEUS

Hill celebrates his 25th show at the Edinburgh Fringe. In his own words, he's 'never had it off!' Brimming with double entendres, dance routines and songs to make you wish you had taken out shares in Tena Lady!

His comedy peers wait with baited breath each year to see what provocative title he'll come out with next and this years' is as satisfyingly cheeky as ever.

Craig will be returning to the brilliant Just The Tonic stage at NUCLEUS for the world premiere of his fantastic new show I've Been Sitting On This For A While!

Craig Hill said: "The Edinburgh Fringe is where my comedy year starts and I can't wait to get this show out of me and in front of the fabulous fringe crowds who make it the biggest buzz ever for a performer!"

Craig has performed at all the big Edinburgh Fringe venues and his riotous shows are synonomous with the festival. Join him for a fun evening of uproarious stand-up and full on kilty pleasure.

Craig's shows are firmly established as a guaranteed laugh out loud night out, and for a quarter of a century he has delighted thousands of audience members from across the globe.

Renowned world-wide for his high-octane, irreverent live comedy, Craig's razor-sharp wit and natural rapport with audiences have seen him perform across the UK, Europe, USA, South Africa and Australia (including the Sydney Opera House).

Craig was recently nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

Running 1-25 August 2024 (not 12,13,19 & 20) at 7pm (60 min) at Just The Tonic ,Nucleus, Atomic Room. Tickets £10.00 - £19.50. Interpreted performances 22&24 August (BSL RSLI). Strong language/swearing.

About the Artist

Craig Hill is firmly established as one of the country's best-loved entertainers. Starting working life as a hairdresser in Glasgow bantering with the clients, Craig went on to study drama at Langside College and acting at Queen Margaret College, Edinburgh, where his comedy characters and improvisation skills led him naturally into stand-up. A friend secretly booked him in for an open spot at The Gilded Balloon in 1998 and he was hooked! After regular gigs he was invited by the BBC to be part of TV comedy show The Live Floor Show alongside Frankie Boyle and Miles Jupp. He then hosted his own TV show Craig Hill's Out Tonight and his own radio show Craig Hill's Passionate Encounters. Other TV appearances include a spot with Carrie Fisher on Good News Week in Australia, as well as comedy show Spicks and Specks and Sydney Comedy Festival's TV showcase Cracker Night .

He has appeared at The London Palladium, at Glastonbury and hosted Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sydmonton Festival, BBC's T In the Park coverage and Montreal's Just for Laughs. Craig has had successful runs at Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney Comedy Festivals (performing at the prestigious Sydney Opera House) and New York's Soho Theatre, hosted Vodacom Funny Fest in Capetown, South Africa and performed in Toronto, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Ghent, Athens and even as far afield as Estonia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Transylvania!

He has hosted Inverness' Hogmanay for several years and in 2024 Craig celebrates his 25th year at the Edinburgh Fringe.

