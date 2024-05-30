Park Theatre Will Host New Comedy Shows For Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following their first season in a new series of stand up and comedy shows, Park Theatre have announced their comedy line up for the Summer. The Summer season includes works-in-progress and Edinburgh Festival Fringe previews, and continues with their mixed bills in Park Laughs Sundays and family friendly comedy without the rude bits Comedy Club 4 Kids. Known for theatre new writing and revivals, 2024 is the first time Park Theatre has presented a dedicated programme of comedy.

Following performances earlier in the year, Comedy Club 4 Kids will return for Sunday afternoon performances 14 July, 18 August and 29 September. Since 2005, the Comedy Club 4 Kids has been getting the best stand-ups, sketch acts and cabaret stars from the international circuit to do their thing for an audience of children (aged 6+) and their families… but without the rude bits!

Then in the evenings and one additional Sunday, Park Theatre will host Park Laughs Sundays (30 June, 14 July, 18 August, 29 September). The mixed bill of five to six comedians will include familiar faces of stage and screen.

Heading to Park Theatre before international tour, physical comedian Lachlan Werner will be performing WunderTwunk (20 July). Jack Hammer is a world-famous twunk. He is jacked. He is ripped. He can lift 16 tonnes with his little finger. He is the world's strongest, weakest-looking boy. But superhuman strength is a gift with million dollar strings attached...

The week before the Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicks off, Park Theatre will host seven double bills of comedians doing one final test of their new shows before taking them to Scotland. First up are Adam Hills and Elliot Steel (21 July), presented by Off The Kerb Productions and Park Theatre, and they're followed by six Avalon Edinburgh Previews (22 – 27 July). The mini-series includes Katie Norris and Garrett Millerick, Pierre Novellie and Chloe Petts, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, Joe Kent-Walters and Flo & Joan, Matt Forde and Jonny Pelham, Sara Barron and Rob Auton.

The comedy line up joins the previously announced Jacob Hawley: SPACE (9 June), the new stand up show from the award-winning (and Arsenal-supporting) comedian. Politics for idiots, feminism for lads, love stories for louts and self-care for those who don't care. An extra performance has been added due to popular demand on Sun 24 November.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eleven years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, seven Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

Comments