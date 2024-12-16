Review: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, Mercury Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mercury Theatre’s panto is back, this time flying us past the second star on the right and straight on ‘til morning!

Set decades after the original story, writer David Phipps-Davis puts a twist on J.M. Barrie’s beloved fairy tale. With Captain Hook finally defeated, Peter Pan and his fellow Lost Boys live in peace, and the Jolly Roger is now a pirate-free tourist attraction, run by Captain Smee and his widowed mother, Sherry. But, when his arch-nemesis appears to rise from the dead and steal Tinkerbell’s fairy dust, Peter enlists the help of his friends (both old and new) to restore Neverland’s supply and defeat Captain Hook… again.

Alexandra Barredo and Sasha Latoya

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Returning to the Mercury’s stage this year are Alexandra Barredo (Wendy), Sasha Latoya (Tinkerbell), Shelby Speed (Ensemble/Understudy), and Nick Brittain (Ensemble/Understudy). Joining the familiar faces are David Breeds as the free-spirited Peter Pan, and Jazz Evans as the evil Captain Hook. Plus, accompanying this terrific team are an extremely talented young ensemble, who bring such vibrant energy to the stage.

Headlining the panto crew are the delightful dynamic duo – Dale Superville as Smee, and Antony Stuart-Hicks as Dame Sherry Smee. Plus, this year, Stuart-Hicks puts on his directing hat, playing an integral part in the production both on and off stage.

Joining Stuart-Hicks on the creative team are Jasmine Swan (designer), Matt Ladkin and Alex Forey (lighting), Wesley Laing (sound), Joshua Tarrier (musical director) and Rosie Mather (choreographer).

The show packs a comedic punch, with many hilarious gags by Superville and Stuart-Hicks, who are placed at the story’s forefront. The renowned panto ‘slosh scene’ was arguably a little under-whelming, but the shipwreck-themed parody of the 12 Days of Christmas, however, was undoubtedly a favourite – for both the audience and seemingly the performers too!

Jazz Evans

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

There is never a dull moment on-stage, as we bounce between London Liverpool Street, Neverland Amusements, Mermaid Lagoon and Hook’s Lair, encountering mermaids, zombie pirates, and cockney train station masters, not to mention an appearance from the dreaded Kraken.

The plot, at times, is a little difficult to follow, as it strays from conventional panto story beats and pace. The focus on Superville and Stuart-Hicks leaves little room for sincerity to balance the inherent comedy. In addition, songs, although beautifully executed by the live band, felt a tad atypical. The involvement of more current, popular songs may have been more appealing to audiences. Nevertheless, vocals by the cast were flawless, with the stand-out being Sasha Latoya’s powerful pipes during “Confident”.

Swan’s costume, hair and set are utterly exquisite, alongside a magnificent lighting design that transforms the stage. The aesthetics of this production need to be seen in order to be believed – the Mercury Theatre is truly a “Life in Living Colour”.

Despite its unconventionalities, The New Adventures of Peter Pan is a theatrical treat, with pitch-perfect performances, simply sensational scenery, and a dazzling dame like no other.

The New Adventures of Peter Pan is at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester until 19 January 2025

Photo Credits: Pamela Raith

